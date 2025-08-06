Fixed Issues
FreeFlight settings now persist across game sessions, saving presets and drone/stationary states.
Orbital drones stay within designated range, return to core if too far, with responsive movement and accurate range visualization.
FreeFlight Power is a simple on/off toggle; Range uses dedicated stat for distance. UI reflects these clearly.
Improvements
Stat management overhauled: level-up upgrades are temporary, cleared per session; preset modifications, including FreeFlight, are permanent. Reset button clears all as intended. Existing components automatically upgraded.
