6 August 2025 Build 19493387 Edited 6 August 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s finally here! After three years of building, designing, and dreaming, Ryder is out in the world.

This is a peaceful, creature-filled adventure where you’ll:

  • Solve nearly 100 unique puzzles

  • Explore 4 colorful regions, from autumn forests to frozen peaks

  • Bond with over 60 creatures and become them

  • Unlock unique abilities like wind jumping, ice bridges, and more

  • Watch the world fill with sound and life as you restore it

Whether you’re here for the cozy vibes, the curious creatures, or just something a little different, we hope Ryder gives you a quiet place to explore and reflect.

We’re a team of two, and Ryder has been our dream for a long time. If you decide to take this journey, we hope it feels special to you as well.

Thank you for playing.
Elle & Arlin


