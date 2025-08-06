It’s finally here! After three years of building, designing, and dreaming, Ryder is out in the world.

This is a peaceful, creature-filled adventure where you’ll:

Solve nearly 100 unique puzzles

Explore 4 colorful regions, from autumn forests to frozen peaks

Bond with over 60 creatures and become them

Unlock unique abilities like wind jumping, ice bridges, and more

Watch the world fill with sound and life as you restore it

Whether you’re here for the cozy vibes, the curious creatures, or just something a little different, we hope Ryder gives you a quiet place to explore and reflect.

We’re a team of two, and Ryder has been our dream for a long time. If you decide to take this journey, we hope it feels special to you as well.

Thank you for playing.

Elle & Arlin



