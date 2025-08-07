- New Exp Factory combat style unlocked at rank 500.
- New Level Milestones unlocked at level 7,500.
Changes:
- Changed Veteran’s rank 500 synergy from +250 flat exp to +20% boss exp.
- Ninja's Sneak Attack skill received a +20% damage buff.
- Elementalist's Confuse skill will now cancel out all slow/stun effects on an enemy while they are walking backwards, significantly increasing its effect. Any slow/stun effects will resume when the confusion skill ends.
- Chieftain's Ground Slam skill received a slight buff to its damage and a slight nerf to its slow effect (it shouldn't be as powerful as Apprentice's slow).
- Changed Instant Spell Cooldown chances to trigger after each individual use of the spell, rather than after each wave.
- Changed Instant Skill Cooldown chances to trigger after each individual use of the skill rather than after each wave.
- Reduced the max level of the Instant Skill Cooldown upgrade in the Weekly Tickets menu from 25 to 10. Also increased the cost of this upgrade from 50 to 75. Your current levels were automatically adjusted for this change in cost/max, and any remaining tickets were automatically refunded.
QoL Improvements:
- Added several additional stats to the Global Breakdown section of the Stats menu.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug related to the start/end timing of the PvP Boss event.
- Fixed bug related to the enemies killed leaderboard stat.
- Fixed various minor UI bugs/inconsistencies.
Changed files in this update