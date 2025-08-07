Attention Officers,

Welcome to the LSS Patch 2 changelog! In this patch we have over 185 fixes across the game. A few fix highlights include a grid-like lightmap texture bug that caused some lighting to appear lower resolution than intended (lightmap shadow edges still being worked on); suspects not reacting properly to CS gas, a bunch of crashes, and blood not soaking into clothing properly.

Bug Fixes:



Levels:

Fixed grid-shaped lightmap artifacts bug that caused light textures on levels to look low resolution, as if a grid was overlayed on it. We are still in the process of fixing a different incorrect lightmap issue which causes low resolution edges of lightmap shadows

Fixed various LOD issues across all levels.

Fixed windows across various levels not breaking when bashed.

Fixed floating shower wall handles after destroying the glass.

Training

Fixed missing texture at the split team section.

Fixed split team section soft locking when quickly releasing queue command key and only ordering one team to breach.

Fixed being unable to continue training on the shooting range after finishing the shooting range section.

Fixed crash caused by aiming after using the ammo box.

Fixed crash when picking up and dropping civilian during tablet section.

Fixed visual issues with one of the hockey mask wearers.

Fixed suspect sometimes spawning without weapons.

Station

Fixed only being able to interact with mission selection table from a specific angle after selecting a mission.

Fixed black visual artifacts across all the various station variations.

Fixed certain officers in station having transparent heads.

Thank you, come again

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed ground textures sometimes merging into the bottom of car tires across the level.

Fixed height inconsistency in suspect briefing.

Fixed front door chimes not playing when door is kicked or exploded.

23 Megabytes a Second

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed issues with music triggers, especially in multiplayer.

Fixed certain music transitions not working well under certain conditions.

Twisted Nerve

Fixed certain light-absorbent mirror.

Fixed black carpet at main entrance.

Possible fix for portions of a room blocking bullets (caused by candle collision)

Fixed various issues with the navmesh.

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed ground textures sometimes merging into the bottom of car tires across the level.

The Spider

Fixed ground textures sometimes merging into the bottom of car tires across the level.

Fixed interactable being harder to access than intended.

Fixed certain environmental audio not playing as intended.

A Lethal Obsession

Fixed Gerard getting stuck while moving through vents.

Ides of March

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed instances of incorrectly assigned reverb.

Fixed issues with existing music timeline for better flow.

Fixed clipping issue between two walls.

Fixed potential sound issues with TV audio.

Fixed penthouse TV audio being inaudible too soon.

Sinuous Trail

Fixed instances of textures merging.

Fixed missing instances of shrubbery SFX.

Fixed instances of superfluous shrubbery SFX.

Fixed issues with music triggers.

Fixed certain music transitions not flowing well.

Ends of the Earth

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed ground textures sometimes merging into the bottom of car tires across the level.

Fixed AI sometimes getting stuck in attic rat hole.

Greased Palms

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed players sometimes spawning slightly out of bounds.

Fixed instances of incorrectly assigned reverb.

Fixed issues with music triggers.

Valley of the Dolls

Fixed civilians clipping into certain hiding spots while hiding.

Fixed security guards' glasses sometimes detaching from their heads and floating in place.

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Elephant

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Rust Belt

Fixed a collision issue on a set of stairs, which caused SWAT to very badly breach and clear one of the outside doors.

Fixed ground textures sometimes merging into the bottom of car tires across the level.

Fixed issues with music triggers.

Fixed level sometimes missing its world data, appearing as modded and taking a long time to load while generating world data.

Sins of the Father

Fixed certain low resolution floor textures.

Buy Cheap, Buy Twice

Fixed specific characters sometimes spawning with guns between their feet (lol)

Fixed ground textures sometimes merging into the bottom of car tires across the level.

Carriers of the Vine

Fixed suspects sometimes being able to engage the player in spawn.

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed missing foliage in various parts of the level.

Relapse

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Hide and Seek

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed instances of environmental audio not playing.

Fixed instance of incorrect transition zone settings.

Fixed issues with music triggers.

Fixed silence at the end of music timeline being too short.

Dorms

Fixed floating assets in certain parts of the level.

Narcos

Fixed civilians clipping into certain hiding spots while hiding.

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed ground textures sometimes merging into the bottom of car tires across the level.

Lawmaker

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed textures merging in certain areas of the level.

Mirage at Sea

Fixed SWAT AI sometimes refusing to enter first set of double doors from the Aft Deck spawn point.

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Leviathan

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

3 Letter Triad

Fixed shiny doors and other assets.

Fixed instances of textures merging into each other.

Hunger Strike

Fixed gaps between various doors and door frames.

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed suspects secretly having really high armor values.

Fixed ground textures sometimes merging into the bottom of car tires across the level.

Fixed being able to climb outside of the level in certain spot.

Stolen Valor

Fixed black visual artifacts appearing in various spots across the level.

Fixed ground textures sometimes merging into the bottom of car tires across the level.

AI:

Adjusted suspect behavior when fleeing from CS Gas clouds.

Fixed suspects sometimes being unable to move while reloading.

Fixed suspects being unable to perform world building actions while unarmed.

Fixed CS Gas grenades thrown by SWAT AI not affecting suspects, civilians, or the player.

Fixed flashbangs sometimes preventing players from arresting suspects/civilians.

UI:

Fixed removed friends not immediately disappearing from friend list in main menu.

Fixed quick command indicator team color not updating while using the command wheel on gamepad.

Fixed ironman mode setting not properly applying when creating new commander mode saves.

Fixed non-RoN-owners appearing in main menu friend list.

Fixed “Queue Command” command missing from controller layout when command list is enabled.

Fixed command list breaking when using specific gamepad layout settings.

Fixed incorrect item quantity sometimes appearing on the item wheel.

Fixed stacking error messages when repeatedly clicking the search button.

Fixed username of wrong platform appearing in certain cases.

Fixed crossplay prompt appearing when searching for public lobbies while crossplay is disabled.

Fixed instances of missing localization.

Fixed various subtitle issues.

Fixed mission selection menu navigation menu sometimes breaking on gamepad, after pressing specific button combination.

Fixed stuttering inside of the attachments menu.

Fixed being unable to see own chat messages when using the tablet chat.

Fixed bind conflict when using the lobby manager on gamepad.

Fixed repeated achievement progression popups when entering the main menu or starting lobbies.

Fixed placeholder text in career stats menu on fresh saves.

Fixed gamepad focus being stolen by ammunition selection after selecting the currently equipped weapon in the loadout menu.

Fixed crossplay icon sometimes incorrectly appearing in the career stats menu.

Fixed supporter edition items being visible to non-owners of the discontinued supporter edition DLC.

Fixed player avatars of steam players sometimes not updating correctly in the lobby manager.

Customization:

Fixed error with polo shirt description.

Fixed low quality hair of certain player character heads in multiplayer.

Audio:

Fixed microphones sometimes starting unmuted when joining a lobby using gamepad.

Fixed instances of VOIP audio looping when disconnecting a microphone while speaking.

Fixed instances of VOIP audio looping when muting a player while they’re speaking.

Fixed instances of occlusion not working as intended.

Fixed grenade indoor/outdoor sound inconsistencies.

Fixed instances of unneeded audio events persisting in memory.

Fixed interior/exterior ambience transition not being as smooth as intended.

Fixed windshield breaking audio not playing as intended at times.

Fixed 3D reflection harshness and muddiness in certain conditions.

Fixed bullet whizz SFX sometimes being too quiet.

Fixed windows not properly occluding sounds.

Fixed sounds not tracing correctly in certain scenarios

Fixed instances of bomb defusal/trap cutting SFX cutting off at incorrect times.

Fixed occlusion not working for lots of interaction audio.

Fixed various mixing issues with 2D dialogue.

Fixed overly muffled audio when using a gas mask.

Fixed various mixing issues related to room reflection probes.

Fixed MPX mag out not playing sound.

Fixed lockpick gun audio being audible across entire levels.

Made mixing adjustment to TRPL to sound less bassy.

Animation:

Fixed odd looking tool/pistol locomotion animations.

Fixed 590M sights not lining up while strafing.

Fixed broken third person lockpick gun animation.

Fixed doubled weapon holster animation after clients in multiplayer restrain suspects/civilians.

Fixed broken third person SWAT reloading animation while flashed.

Fixed door kicking animation not playing properly for non-rifle items.

Replay Viewer

Fixed Film settings panel showing wrong values when re-opening.

Fixed idle time during results screen being included in replays at the end of a mission.

Fixed incorrect player count in replay viewer menu.

Fixed incorrect mission grade in replay viewer menu.

Miscellaneous Fixes:

Fixed navmesh related crash.

Fixed crash when suspects look for cover while navmesh is being modified.

Fixed crash when returning to main menu mid-mission from fresh commander mode save.

Fixed an audio related crash.

Fixed VOIP related crash when returning to HQ too quickly after mission start.

Fixed slightly different VOIP related crash when returning to HQ too quickly after mission start.

Fixed multiple SWAT AI related crashes.

Fixed multiple command wheel related crashes.

Fixed UI related crash.

Fixed rare crash during evidence collection.

Fixed crash when looking at the roster on the tablet for too long.

Fixed crash likely caused by trying to open tablet during the loading screen.

Fixed rare crash in inventory component.

Fixed rare crash when accessing animation component during loading screens.

Fixed rare crash related to suspect squad behaviour.

Fixed blood soaking into clothes tech being slow.

Fixed a visual bug that caused characters' skin across the game to look too shiny.

Fixed sometimes being unable to join a session if the host ends one and immediately starts a new one.

Fixed door/objective/arrest prompts disappearing permanently after interactions.

Fixed sometimes being able to join cross-platform lobbies while crossplay is set to off.

Fixed laser misalignment when world and weapon FOV are different.

Fixed bleed damage not applying correctly when playing on casual difficulty. (Because it counted as friendly fire damage and friendly fire is disabled on casual. This says a lot about society.)

Fixed shotguns being able to deal damage to SWAT while friendly fire is disabled.

Fixed bullets sometimes firing the wrong way when switching to keyboard & mouse from a gamepad. (Thank you aim assist)

Fixed Lockpick, C2 detonator and multitool appearing as last used items for quick select on gamepad.

Fixed certain achievements not progressing when clearing missions with a C grade.

Fixed an issue with joining via invite while the game is not running.

Fixed ammo box refill causing stutters.

Fixed accuracy stat improving by shooting corpses.

Fixed being able to change checksum settings from the lobby.

Fixed unnecessary avatar fetch calls.

Fixed force feedback vibration continuing while game is paused.

Fixed modded levels not appearing in the mission selection menu.

Fixed incorrect slot count when changing to armor with fewer slot allowances.

Fixed some instances of missing VFX.

Fixed some instances of unoptimized VFX.

Fixed being able to free lean through geometry at certain angles.

Fixed single shell reloads not working correctly for completely empty shotguns.

Fixed weapon attachments turning black in specific parts of certain levels.

Fixed instances of the bash not being able to shatter windows.

Feature Updates:



Gameplay

General Performance:

Base game update changes:

Added simple data asset for modders to spawn custom actors on BeginPlay.

Added new way for modders to increase lobby size via mods.

Refined matchmaking for players using mods: 1. If you're hosting, and you have 'Allow Modded Players' OR are modded, it's a modded lobby. 2. If you're joining a game, and you are modded, you can only join modded lobbies. 3. If you're joining a game, you are unmodded, and you have 'Join Modded Lobbies' enabled, you can join either modded or unmodded lobbies.



Visuals

Base game update changes:

Further effects conversion from Cascade to Niagara.

User Interface and Experience

Base game update changes:

Added thematic placeholder avatar, displayed for unlinked cross-platform players.

