POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
6 August 2025 Build 19493237 Edited 6 August 2025 – 04:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Character

  • A new character Samurai has been added.

New Monsters

  • 2 new monsters have been added. Discover them in the game.

Language Support

  • Added support for Brazilian Portuguese (Português-Brasil).

    This localization was made possible thanks to the valuable help of Rafael Messina do Rosario.

    Our sincere gratitude to him.

Balance Adjustments

Airships

  • Aegis

    • Dash cooldown reduced from 2s → 1.5s.

    • Movement speed increased from 8 → 9.

  • Hermes

    • Hermes's defense has been increased.

Characters

  • Yoyo

    • Base Attack: 27 → 29

    • Magic Power: 170 → 210

    • Base Attack Range: 10 → 12

  • Guardian

    • Base Attack: 75 → 80

    • Magic Power: 230 → 280

    • Range: +10%

    • Damage to Boss: 3x → 2.5x

  • Trapper

    • Magic Power: 215 → 240

    • Attack Range: 10 → 12

  • Yin Yang Master

    • Base Attack: 125 → 135

    • Attack Range: 10 → 12

  • Assassin

    • Attack Range: 10 → 12

  • Ninja

    • Attack Range: 10 → 12

  • Engineer

    • Attack Range: 10 → 12

  • Priest

    • Skill Healing Coefficient: 5% of Magic Power → 3% of Magic Power + 3

    • Fixed Healing Amount (Unique Upgrade): 10 → 8

  • Captain

    • Magic Power: 250 → 220

  • Magician

    • Base Attack: 130 → 120

End of Log Collection

  • The log collection period has ended. No more logs will be collected.

Changes to Some Descriptions

To avoid confusion with in-game stats and to improve terminology clarity, some text descriptions have been updated.
These changes only affect text and do not impact gameplay.

Your feedback is always a great help. Enjoy your playtime!

