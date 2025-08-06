New Character
A new character Samurai has been added.
New Monsters
2 new monsters have been added. Discover them in the game.
Language Support
Added support for Brazilian Portuguese (Português-Brasil).
This localization was made possible thanks to the valuable help of Rafael Messina do Rosario.
Our sincere gratitude to him.
Balance Adjustments
Airships
Aegis
Dash cooldown reduced from 2s → 1.5s.
Movement speed increased from 8 → 9.
Hermes
Hermes's defense has been increased.
Characters
Yoyo
Base Attack: 27 → 29
Magic Power: 170 → 210
Base Attack Range: 10 → 12
Guardian
Base Attack: 75 → 80
Magic Power: 230 → 280
Range: +10%
Damage to Boss: 3x → 2.5x
Trapper
Magic Power: 215 → 240
Attack Range: 10 → 12
Yin Yang Master
Base Attack: 125 → 135
Attack Range: 10 → 12
Assassin
Attack Range: 10 → 12
Ninja
Attack Range: 10 → 12
Engineer
Attack Range: 10 → 12
Priest
Skill Healing Coefficient: 5% of Magic Power → 3% of Magic Power + 3
Fixed Healing Amount (Unique Upgrade): 10 → 8
Captain
Magic Power: 250 → 220
Magician
Base Attack: 130 → 120
End of Log Collection
The log collection period has ended. No more logs will be collected.
Changes to Some Descriptions
To avoid confusion with in-game stats and to improve terminology clarity, some text descriptions have been updated.
These changes only affect text and do not impact gameplay.
Your feedback is always a great help. Enjoy your playtime!
