 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19493171 Edited 6 August 2025 – 04:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.02 Patch Notes:

We mostly focused on perks this update and we also added more Steam Achievements for the Onslaught mode!

Perk Changes:

Changes:

  • Increased max amount perks that can be equipped: 2 -> 3

Balancing:

  • Increased cost of Auto Repair perk: 2000 -> 4000

  • Decreased cost of Bullet Chance perk: 4000 -> 3000

  • Buffed Lower Boost perk: -5 Boost -> - 10 Boost

Additions:

  • Added Full Auto perk: Makes pistols fully automatic. Cost: 8000

  • Added No Recoil perk: Completely eliminates recoil. Cost: 6000

Changed files in this update

Depot 3682761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link