V1.02 Patch Notes:
We mostly focused on perks this update and we also added more Steam Achievements for the Onslaught mode!
Perk Changes:
Changes:
Increased max amount perks that can be equipped: 2 -> 3
Balancing:
Increased cost of Auto Repair perk: 2000 -> 4000
Decreased cost of Bullet Chance perk: 4000 -> 3000
Buffed Lower Boost perk: -5 Boost -> - 10 Boost
Additions:
Added Full Auto perk: Makes pistols fully automatic. Cost: 8000
Added No Recoil perk: Completely eliminates recoil. Cost: 6000
