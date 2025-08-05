Hello, dear Anima candidates!

The Early Access for Gigantes Ex Machina finally begins on

August 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM (UTC)!

As a selected Anima candidate, you’ll awaken as a pilot of the next-generation weapon system known as Gigas, and embark on your first journey through a world torn by endless war and chaos.

In this Early Access version, you’ll experience new weapons, items, and abilities added since the demo, along with expanded language support. You’ll also be able to choose and pilot one of the three Gigas types revealed first:

Gigas Types:

MC-86 Machina – General Purpose Unit

AE-113 Aerial – High-Speed Recon Unit

AG-52B Argos – Heavy Armor Artillery Unit

System and Feature Enhancements

Xbox controller support updated with new key bindings.

Controllers can now manually use secondary weapons, abilities, and countermeasure.

Secondary weapons and abilities can now be assigned to different slots.

Pre-deployment loadout customization now available in the Hangar.

Additional Language Support:

Brazilian Portuguese

Turkish

Looking ahead to full release, we plan to expand the game through regular updates, adding new Gigas units, difficulty levels, story scenarios, maps, and system features.

Your feedback and support are invaluable to us—thank you for being part of this journey!

