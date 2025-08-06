Features:
- Breaker mode perk: Allows you to finish off downed enemies with a pickaxe and additionally kill crawling enemies with the pickaxe
- Player holds radio closer to mouth when using the radio (animation)
- Vaccinated veterinarian perk: Allows you to cure a dog's infection with a vaccine unlimited number of times
- Ban List: Allows you to ban cheaters/griefers for the entirety of a session rather than just kicking them just for them to join back
- Ice bergs breaking now scales on difficulty
- Apex stun time is based on difficulty
Bug fixes/Improvements:
- Infected players can now swim across water without getting stuck
- Instance of two or more apex predators spawning at once is now fixed
- Getting off snowmobile in water allows player to walk on water fixed
- Fire can no longer spawn underwater + If on fire jump into water to stop + No longer snows underneath water
- Fire staying forever bug fixed
- Reinforcement cutscene removed (Helicopter still spawns and fly's away)
- Aircraft touchdown stuck on screen if lobby started too early fixed
- Glass doors can once again break from being shot
- Flashlights now point straight when crouching
- if in settings menu and revived soft lock fixed
- Clothing and Emote reset buttons (for corrupted files)
- Instances of enemies moving a distance after a death/Invisible fixed
- Research center stairs AI navigation getting stuck fixed
- Removed small debris from forest map causing snowmobiles to flip (not including rocks)
- Vehicle storage pallet soft lock location fixed
- Broken Houses planks stopping AI navigation fixed
- Ai stuck on underground stairwell railing in low island
- Apex grabbing people through buildings fixed
- Disable apex not saving with world setting preset fixed
- Soft lock after attacked by leech fixed
- Photograph UI moved to match camera models position and slight delay before capture
- Map key can be used to escape tutorial prompt
- Attempt at fixing respawn voip bug (let me know if this still occurs)
- Passenger not getting kicked out of snowmobile when in water fixed
- Ai gets stuck in graveyard fence at cult church fixed
- R for reposition doesn't work on playable enemy in forest fixed
Nuclear Nightmare V3.1
