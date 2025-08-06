Features:

- Breaker mode perk: Allows you to finish off downed enemies with a pickaxe and additionally kill crawling enemies with the pickaxe

- Player holds radio closer to mouth when using the radio (animation)

- Vaccinated veterinarian perk: Allows you to cure a dog's infection with a vaccine unlimited number of times

- Ban List: Allows you to ban cheaters/griefers for the entirety of a session rather than just kicking them just for them to join back

- Ice bergs breaking now scales on difficulty

- Apex stun time is based on difficulty



Bug fixes/Improvements:

- Infected players can now swim across water without getting stuck

- Instance of two or more apex predators spawning at once is now fixed

- Getting off snowmobile in water allows player to walk on water fixed

- Fire can no longer spawn underwater + If on fire jump into water to stop + No longer snows underneath water

- Fire staying forever bug fixed

- Reinforcement cutscene removed (Helicopter still spawns and fly's away)

- Aircraft touchdown stuck on screen if lobby started too early fixed

- Glass doors can once again break from being shot

- Flashlights now point straight when crouching

- if in settings menu and revived soft lock fixed

- Clothing and Emote reset buttons (for corrupted files)

- Instances of enemies moving a distance after a death/Invisible fixed

- Research center stairs AI navigation getting stuck fixed

- Removed small debris from forest map causing snowmobiles to flip (not including rocks)

- Vehicle storage pallet soft lock location fixed

- Broken Houses planks stopping AI navigation fixed

- Ai stuck on underground stairwell railing in low island

- Apex grabbing people through buildings fixed

- Disable apex not saving with world setting preset fixed

- Soft lock after attacked by leech fixed

- Photograph UI moved to match camera models position and slight delay before capture

- Map key can be used to escape tutorial prompt

- Attempt at fixing respawn voip bug (let me know if this still occurs)

- Passenger not getting kicked out of snowmobile when in water fixed

- Ai gets stuck in graveyard fence at cult church fixed

- R for reposition doesn't work on playable enemy in forest fixed

