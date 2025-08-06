- Fixed an issue where music would not play properly when opening a box while the radio on the first floor was on.
- Fixed some image errors related to lockers.
- Some QoL updates related to the 'Karma' ending.
- Fixed some script errors in the Japanese build.
v1.0.2 Patch Notes
