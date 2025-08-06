 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19493037 Edited 6 August 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where music would not play properly when opening a box while the radio on the first floor was on.
  • Fixed some image errors related to lockers.
  • Some QoL updates related to the 'Karma' ending.
  • Fixed some script errors in the Japanese build.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2482921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link