- Fixed Player possibly getting stuck inside of the Upgrade Statue after jumping into its pool.
- Fixed a specific issue where if you were to walk off the ledge into a deadly pit without jumping after you previously jumped off into it and it teleported you back to the grounded area, it would not teleport you into the correct position, causing you to get stuck underground.
Thanks for the reports, if there are any other issues let me know.
Other stuff: I am currently not working on much HND related stuff since my brain is rotten, aka I am out of ideas for some boss reworks. If you have any ideas or thoughts, feel free to get in touch. I am still here to fix the bugs.
Known issues -
You can check them below, you can also check what is being worked on/what's on the todo list.
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking
If you find any other issues or have some feedback, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail (game.manager.hnd@gmail.com), or on the stinky Discord server.
For Discord, it may take time to approve new people due to someone having to sleep.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE
Patch v1.129 (Main)
Update notes via Steam Community
