Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!
- Request Mission System (8/6 - Permanent)
- Request Mission System Launch Celebration x Webtoon Style Nameplate Giveaway (8/6 - 9/3)
- Season 23: Ink-and-Wash (8/6 - 11/26)
- League Season 19 (8/6 - 11/12)
- Season Badge Giveaway (8/6 - 11/26)
- Zombie Scenario Golden Zombie Kill Event (8/6 - 11/26)
- [Hero Classic] Random Weapon Zombie Hero Classic Event (8/6 - 8/20)
- [Upgrade Event] Dual Kriss Returns! (8/6 - 11/26)
- [Hero Classic] Humans Get Stronger by Log-in Every Day! (8/6 - 9/3)
- [Hero Classic] They Have Returned...! (8/6 - 8/20)
- Counter Exchange (Extra): Survivor's Armory (8/6 - 8/20)
- [Hero Classic] Kickstarter CP Support Event (8/6 - 9/3)
- [Hero Classic] 1st CP Challenge! Attendance Event (8/6 - 8/20)
- [Hero Classic] 1st CP Challenge! Play Event (8/6 - 8/20)
- [Hero Classic] ZHC Zombie Skill Item Regular Sale (8/6 - Permanent)
- New Medal 'Military Supplies Broker' Acquisition Event (8/6 - Permanent)
- Mosquito Killer Challenge (8/6 - 9/3)
- [Welcome Zombie] A Gift from a Welcoming Heart! (8/6 - 9/3)
- [Welcome Zombie] Newbie to Zombie, Let's Play Together! (8/6 - 9/3)
- [Welcome Zombie] We'll Teach You How to Play! (8/6 - 9/3)
- Login Supplies Event (8/6 - 9/2)
- New Transcendence Class [Luna the Witch of Night & Bloody the Witch of Blood] Promotion (8/6 - 9/3)
- New Transcendence Class [Luna the Witch of Night & Bloody the Witch of Blood] Guaranteed Giveaway (8/6 - 9/3)
- New Transcendence Class [Luna the Witch of Night & Bloody the Witch of Blood] Medal Giveaway (8/6 - 9/3)
- New Spray & Class Decoder Promotion (8/6 - 9/3)
- [Arcana V] Transcendence Weapon Promotion (8/6 - 9/3)
- [Arcana V] Transcendence Weapon Guaranteed Giveaway (8/6 - 9/3)
- [Arcana I & II] Rare/Unique Weapon Promotion (8/6 - 9/3)
- Rare/Unique Weapon Guaranteed Giveaway (8/6 - Permanent)
- Arcana I Direct Purchase Available (8/6 - 9/3)
- New Names for Arcana I & II & III (8/6 - Permanent)
- Arcana Zombie Z Level Changes (8/6 - Permanent)
- Mileage Shop (8/6 > Permanent)
Update Information
Request Mission System (8/6 - Permanent)You can find more detailed information in the Request Mission System Preview.
- Request Mission System
- In the Request Mission system, you'll accept and carry out various types of missions, and earn various rewards upon completing them.
- The request missions are divided into daily requests and special requests, and consist of types such as Collection, Exploration, and Recon.
- You can accept a Request Mission of your choice, but you must complete that Request Mission before taking on another one. (You cannot take two at a time.)
- You can check your current Request Mission in the [Missions] menu - [Request Mission] tab in the game.
Request Mission System Launch Celebration x Webtoon Style Nameplate Giveaway (8/6 - 9/3)Get your Webtoon Style Nameplate to celebrate the launch of Request Mission System.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Complete Week 1 Special Mission: Cartoon Vacation Nameplate (Permanent) x1
- Complete Week 2 Special Mission: Cartoon Streaming Nameplate (Permanent) x1
- Complete Week 3 Special Mission: Cartoon Chaser Nameplate (Permanent) x1
- Complete Week 4 Special Mission: Cartoon Concert Nameplate (Permanent) x1
- Each reward can be earned only once per account.
Season 23: Ink-and-Wash (8/6 - 11/26)For details, please refer to the Season 23 Pass Preview.
- Season Information
- A season is a reward system that runs for a set period of time. Finish missions and events during a season to earn Season Badges, which raise your Season Rank. You'll receive rewards based on your rank throughout the season.
- Season Rank
- Season Rank shows how much progress players have made by participating in missions and events in the game. You can earn rare rewards by raising your Season Rank. Season Rank and Season Badges are exclusive to that season.
- Season Rewards
- Rewards are immediately given based on the rank you reach each season.
- If you purchase a Season Pass, you'll get both the Season Pass rewards and the free rewards.
- Starting with the Season 9 Pass, season rewards will no longer be limited-time items.
- Black Market Opens Early
- The Black Market will open early for players who reach Rank 100.
- Upon reaching Rank 100 on the current Season Pass, Season Missions will end, while missions that offer Black Market Badges will refresh.
- New Items Added: Ink-and-Wash Fan (Permanent), Ice Cream Blade (Vampiric Part / Speed Up Part - Grade 5 Applied) (2 Days), Blaster Chocolate (2 Days), Papin Chocolate (2 Days), TURBULENT-1 Chocolate (2 Days), CROW-9 Turtle (2 Days), Patissier Normal Zombie (Costume) (5 Days)
- Ink-and-Wash Fan
- A fan with an Ink-and-Wash painting. Can be equipped on the back.
- Season Pass Discount Coupon
- Description: A coupon that reduces the purchase price of the next Season Pass. The Discount Coupon is given to those who have reached Season Pass Rank 100.
- * Logging in during the following season will automatically redeem the coupon.
- (For example, if you receive the Discount Coupon during Season 23, it will reduce the price of the Season 24 Pass.)
- * If you do not log in during the following season, however, the coupon will be automatically removed.
- (For example, if you received the coupon in Season 23, but didn't log in during Season 24, the discount will not be applied if you return during Season 25.)
- Repurchasing Past Season Passes
- Those who reach Rank 100 on the Season Pass will gain access to a page where they can purchase past season items!
- The page begins with the player's progress from the past season, and they can purchase Season Pass Ranks from the page to obtain items.
- Available Previous Season Passes: Seasons 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21
- The Black Market can be accessed via the Missions menu after reaching Rank 100.
- Once a new season begins, all Black Market Badges you've obtained will disappear.
- Season Reward Weapons
- SKULL-7 Mountainscape
- The SKULL-7 fires 120 rounds of specialized 5.56mm ammo and offers superior mid-range accuracy. Its specialized ammo has been developed to deal superior damage to zombies.
- SKULL-7 Mountainscape
- War Fan Mountainscape
- A fan-shaped melee weapon made of metal. Its structure makes it possible to fold and open like a handheld fan. When folded, its attacks are powerful; when opened, it can be used to send enemies into the air, or strike airborne enemies to make them fly far away. Although slow, with good timing these attacks can be used one after the other to maximize their effect.
- Battle Python Mountainscape
- A revolver pistol that fires 6 rounds of .357-magnum ammo. This masterpiece boasts a combination of high accuracy, power, and rate of fire.
- Ink-and-Wash Dragon Conqueror
- A mysterious sub-machine gun imbued with the beauty of Ink-and-Wash painting. It damages enemies within range by consuming ammo, and you can fire a powerful Ink-and-Wash shockwave by using its Special Feature.
- Zombie Costumes
- Sir Psycho Zombie (Costume)
- Allows the use of Sir Psycho Zombie. This will change the appearance of your Psycho Zombie.
- Weapon Paints
- Ink-and-Wash Weapon Paint Design
- Eligible Weapons: Thunderbolt, M249 Phoenix, Broad Divine, Dragon Sword, Barrett M95 White Tiger, Hyper Gaebolg, CHARGER-7, Air Buster, K3, Hauteclere
- Costumes
- Crane (Pet)
- Scroll (Back)
- Brush (Waist)
- Spray
- Broken Ink A Spray
- Broken Ink B Spray
- Valley of Paradise Spray
- Nameplate
- Season Pass Nameplate (23)
- Damage Font
- Season Pass Font (23)
- Medal
- Season 23 Pioneer Medal (Pass)
- Season 23 Conqueror Medal (Highest Rank Reached)
League Season 19 (8/6 - 11/12)
- Notice
- Items have been added to the Achievement Shop.
- Zombie League Rewards
- Master: Zombie League Master Zombification + Tyrant's Mace (20 Days) + Alpaca Anemone (20 Days) + Blue Rabbit Mirage (20 Days) + Grade 6 Parts Reward Box x3
- Diamond: Achievement Point Box x2 + Diamond League Weapon Selection Box x2 + Diamond League Class Selection Box x2 + Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x5
- Platinum: Achievement Point Box + Transcendence Weapon Pass (10 Days) + Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x10
- Gold: Gold League Weapon Selection Box + Mummy Stamper (20 Days)
- Silver: Silver League Weapon Selection Box + Chef Heavy Zombie (20 Days)
- Zombie League Master Zombification: Changes the revival effect when you revive as a zombie in Zombie Mode. It is removed when the season ends or your rank drops.
- The zombification is given to those in Master Rank, and is removed if your rank drops or the season ends.
- Zombie Scenario League Rewards
- Master: Tyrant's Mace (20 Days) + Alpaca Anemone (20 Days) + Blue Rabbit Mirage (20 Days) + Titan's Will Add-On x100 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x100
- Diamond: Achievement Point Box x2 + Diamond League Weapon Selection Box x2 + Diamond League Class Selection Box x2 + Weakness Analysis Add-On x75 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x75
- Platinum: Achievement Point Box + Transcendence Weapon Pass (10 Days) + Tide Turner Add-On x50 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x50
- Gold: Gold League Weapon Selection Box + Reinforced Attack Add-On x20 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x20
- Silver: Silver League Weapon Selection Box + Capital Add-On x20 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x20
- Box Contents
- Diamond League Class Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Skadi, Nyx, Mirage, Anemone, Lynn, Kai, Smile Mary, Immortal Eric, Special Agent Mei (new), Pyromaniac Yuri (new)
- Diamond League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Whip Sword, Death Eater, Hauteclere, Cousteau (new), Tyrant's Mace (new), Drakar III (new)
- Gold League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Spell Lance Scarlet Rose, Devastator (new), Laevateinn (new), Satellite Mine (new)
- Silver League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): X-TRACKER, Magnum Launcher, Dual Beretta Gunslinger, Psychic Harmonium (new)
- All unused Diamond League Class, Diamond League Weapon, Gold League Weapon, and Silver League Weapon Selection Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 11/12.
Event Information
Season Badge Giveaway (8/6 - 11/26)Season Badges are given immediately, based on the login time for daily missions during Season 23.
- Conditions/Rewards
- 30 Minutes: Season Badge x5
- 60 Minutes: Season Badge x10
- 120 Minutes: Season Badge x20
- Daily missions reset every day at midnight.
- You cannot use a difficulty change item on Event missions.
Zombie Scenario Golden Zombie Kill Event (8/6 - 11/26)Earn rewards by killing Golden Zombies when you play Zombie Scenario during Season 23.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Accumulate 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, and 10 kills to obtain rewards.
- Obtainable Items (Select 1): Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box x8 / Dehancement Material Collection Box / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Random -1 Dehancement Material x10 / 2,000 Mileage / Old-time Zombie Costume Box / Golden Zombie Weapon Box / Round Re-Challenge x10 / Large Medical Kit (100%) x20
- Dehancement Material Collection Box Contents (select 1)
- Damage -1 Dehancement Material Parts x5
- Weight -1 Dehancement Material Parts x5
- Accuracy -1 Dehancement Material Parts x5
- Fire Rate -1 Dehancement Material Parts x5
- Recoil -1 Dehancement Material Parts x5
- Ammo -1 Dehancement Material Parts x5
- Golden Zombie Weapon Box Contents (Permanent/Bound) (select 1)
- M4A1 Dark Knight
- AK-47 Paladin
- Warhammer Storm Giant
- Desert Eagle Crimson Hunter
- SG552 Lycanthrope
- Magnum Drill
- Blade Runebreaker
- Red Dragon Cannon
- Python Desperado
- QBB95
- SCAR
- XM-8
- VSK94
- K1A
- MP7A1
- USAS12
- SVD
- M24 Grenade
- AN94
- M16A4
- Luger P08
- FNFNC
- L85A2
- AutoMag V
- AKM
- HK416
- AW50
- BlaserR93
- M16A1
- AK74U
- Old-time Zombie Costume Box Contents (Permanent/Bound) (select 1)
- Santa Light Zombie (Costume)
- Santa Heavy Zombie (Costume)
- Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box Contents (Permanent/Bound) (select 1)
- Sonya Lycanthrope
- Transcendence Blair
- Transcendence Michaela
- Transcendence Yuri
- Transcendence Ji Yoon Choi
- Elizabeth Crimson Hunter
- Dorothy Dark Knight
- Flora Paladin
- Transcendence Fernando
- Rose Phoenix
- Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box Contents (select 1)
- Reinforced Attack x20
- Extended Magazine x20
- Tide Turner x20
- Shadow Blade x20
- Survival Instincts x20
- Explosive Ammo x20
- Free Market x20
- Weakness Analysis x20
- Titan's Will x20
- Regeneration x20
- Swiftfoot x20
- Capital x20
- Misc.
- Hitting the Golden Zombie once counts as killing it once.
- Each reward can be earned only once per account.
- Up to 3 can be defeated per day.
- Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box, Old-time Zombie Costume Box, and Golden Zombie Weapon Box's reward items are binding items.
- Unused Guaranteed Transcendence Class Boxes, Old-time Zombie Costume Boxes, and Golden Zombie Weapon Boxes will all be removed during the 11/26 maintenance.
- The Golden Zombies have a chance to appear when playing for more than 3 minutes in rooms on Normal difficulty or higher.
- Bound items cannot be used as Auction, Disassembly, or Family Storage items.
[Hero Classic] Random Weapon Zombie Hero Classic Event (8/6 - 8/20)During this event, you can play the Random Weapon Zombie Hero Classic mode!
- Featured Maps
- Random Weapon Italy
- Random Weapon Assault
- Random Weapon Dust
- Random Weapon Abyss 2
- Random Weapon Estate
- Random Weapon Militia
- Conditions/Rewards
- Score a total of 10 Zombie Kill Points in Random Weapon Zombie Hero Classic during the event period
- 30 CP (up to 30 CP per account)
- How to Earn Kill Points
- Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots)
- Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots)
- Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (excluding bots)
- Human Infection Assists as a Zombie: 0 Points
- Notice
- When you're on the Zombie Team, your class will be selected randomly.
- When you're on the Human Team, your Primary Weapon, Secondary Weapon, Melee Weapon, and Grenade will be selected randomly.
- Base game rules are the same as Zombie Hero Classic.
- Available weapons are determined regardless of individual ownership.
- Armor distribution is fixed.
- The Shop Window in the Supply Box will be unavailable. Instead, another random weapon will be chosen.
- When you win a human hero, you will receive that hero's weapon.
- When you obtain a Supply Box as a human hero, you will receive a random weapon from the entire hero weapon list, regardless of the male/female class.
- [ZHC] Persistent Survival/Superior DNA/Bomb Expert/Sprint/Deadly Shot/Bloody Blade/Master of Combat item effects will be applied regardless of whether you own them or not.
[Upgrade Event] Dual Kriss Returns! (8/6 - 11/26)Complete the final form of Dual Kriss with your own two hands, once again, in 2025! Obtain the [ZHC] Kriss Super V (Permanent) from the Counter Exchange, and participate in the Upgrade Event.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon reaching 2025 Upgrade Kill Points with [ZHC] Kriss Super V (Permanent)
- [ZHC] Dual Kriss (Permanent) x1 (once per account)
- Upgrade Kill Points Obtained
- Human Kills: 5 points (Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch)
- Zombie Kill: 10 points (Zombie Escape) / 15 points (Zombie Classic, Zombie Mutant, Zombie Hero, Zombie Z, Zombie Evolution, Zombie Hero Classic)
- Bot Kill: 1 point (Zombie Scenario, Deathmatch (AI), Team Deathmatch (AI), Zombie (AI) / 5 points (Original Mode (AI))
- Notice
- You can participate in this event while playing in a room with 3 or more players.
- Only survivors with a [ZHC] Kriss Super V (Permanent) can participate in this event.
- The non-[ZHC] version of Kriss Super V (Permanent) is not eligible for the event.
- You can get the [ZHC] Kriss Super V (Permanent) from the Counter Exchange.
- The weapons of the previous stages are retained after the upgrade.
- Upgrade rewards can be obtained only once per account.
[Hero Classic] Humans Get Stronger by Log-in Every Day! (8/6 - 9/3)Feel how the humans grow stronger just by logging in every day! You will receive a reward for your first log-in during the event period.
- Cumulative Rewards
- For every 5 cumulative log-ins: [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x10 (Up to 4 times per account)
- Notice
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder does not grant Mileage when used.
[Hero Classic] They Have Returned...! (8/6 - 8/20)To celebrate the launch of Zombie Hero Classic, SKULL series and Zombie items will be given upon first log-in.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon your first login to the game during the event period, you will receive all of the following items (once per account):
- [ZHC] SKULL-1 (3 Days)
- [ZHC] SKULL-3 (3 Days)
- [ZHC] SKULL-5 (3 Days)
- [ZHC] SKULL-7 (3 Days)
- [ZHC] SKULL-11 (3 Days)
- WA2000 Gold Edition (3 Days)
- SL8 Gold Edition (3 Days)
- Winchester M1887 Gold Edition (3 Days)
- MG3 Gold Edition (3 Days)
- Notice
- The ZHC-exclusive rewards are bound and cannot be used for Auction/Disassembly/Family Storage.
Counter Exchange (Extra): Survivor's Armory (8/6 - 8/20)The armory just for Zombie Hero Classic Survivors is OPEN! We're opening an exclusive Counter Exchange for ZHC during the Wolf Spirit Shop period.
Don't miss this special opportunity to earn up to 15 CP and exchange them for ZHC exclusive rewards...as well as the special reward, the Survivor's Box!
- Special Rewards
- This is a special category of items with difficult unlock requirements.
- Unlock requirements are based on the total CP (CSN Event Points) each item requires.
- All unused First Battlefield Memory Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 9/3.
- Exchange Limit per Account: 1 time
- Daily Exchange Limit: 1 time
- Price (CP)/Unlock Requirements (Total CP)/Special Rewards/Quantity
- 2 / 0 / [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x1
- 7 / 180 / First Battlefield Memory Box x1
- First Battlefield Memory Box contents (contains all of the following):
- [Medal] Battlefield of Eternity (Permanent) x1
- Vestige of Battlefield Spray (Permanent) x1
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x30
- Seasonal Rewards
- These items are part of a specific season.
- Daily Exchange Limit: none
|Price (CP)
|Total CP Required
|Seasonal Rewards
|Purchase limits per account
|24
|24
|[ZHC] Kriss Super V
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] M134 Minigun
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] Dual Infinity
|-
|12
|12
|[ZHC] Combat Knife
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] SKULL-9
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] SKULL-1
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] SKULL-3
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] SKULL-5
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] SKULL-7
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] SKULL-11
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] Sawed Off M79
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] Barrett M95
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] Double Barrel Shotgun
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] Desert Eagle 50C Gold Edition
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] Thompson Chicago Gold
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] Sawed Off M79 Gold
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] MP5 Gold Edition
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] M134 Xmas Edition
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] MG3 Xmas Edition
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] M95 Xmas Edition
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] SPAS-12
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] SL8
|-
|2
|60
|1,000 Mileage Coupon
|5
|5
|60
|Dehancement Material Collection Box
|10
- Normal Rewards
- These items can be traded without unlocking them beforehand.
- Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained, and are removed afterwards.
- The CP Additional Challenge Event will continue to be updated in the future.
- CP is removed when the event ends.
- [ZHC] Silver Medal Luger + Blair Contents: [ZHC] Silver Medal Luger (7 Days) + Blair (7 Days)
- [ZHC] Holy Water Grenade + Fernando Contents: [ZHC] Holy Water Grenade (7 Days) + Fernando (7 Days)
|Price (CP)
|Normal Rewards
|Exchange Limits
|8
|[ZHC] Silver Medal Luger + Blair
|-
|8
|[ZHC] Holy Water Grenade + Fernando
|-
|2
|[ZHC] Nata Knife
|-
|2
|[ZHC] Hammer
|-
|3
|Event Decoder
|1
|1
|Random -1 Dehancement Material
|-
|1
|50 Weapon Enhancement EXP
|10
|2
|100 Weapon Enhancement EXP
|10
- How to Participate
- Earn 2 CP for every 10 Kill Points from zombie kills or assists as a human, or infections as a zombie (except bots) in Zombie (+Zombie Hero Classic) Mode (up to 10 CP per day).
- Earn 1 CP for every 5 minutes of in-game playtime (up to 5 CP per day)
- How to Earn Kill Points
- Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots)
- Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots)
- Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (excluding bots)
- Human Infection Assists as a Zombie: 0 Points
- Notice
- You can earn up to 15 CP a day.
- Daily Missions reset every day at midnight.
- You can earn playtime in all modes, including Studio Mode.
- Besides playtime, in-game missions do not count toward participation in Studio Mode.
- Only rooms with 3+ players count toward the event.
- Autohunt kills are excluded regardless of mode.
- Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained, and are removed afterward.
- CP is removed when the event ends.
[Hero Classic] Kickstarter CP Support Event (8/6 - 9/3)Log-in now to earn 7 CP! Experience various items in the Exchange, and begin making your tactical choices.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon your first log-in to the game during the event period (once per account): 7 CP
- Obtained CP can be viewed in the Counter Exchange directly rather than in your inventory.
[Hero Classic] 1st CP Challenge! Attendance Event (8/6 - 8/20)You can obtain additional CP by completing attendance missions!
- Conditions/Rewards
- 1-Day Total Attendance: 3 CP
- 3-Day Total Attendance: 5 CP
- 5-Day Total Attendance: 7 CP
- 7-Day Total Attendance: 15 CP
- Notice
- You can earn up to 30 CP during the event.
- Cumulative Attendance: Consecutive attendance is not necessary. The attendance count does not reset after obtaining the 3-Day Cumulative Attendance reward. (If you claim the 3-Day Cumulative Attendance rewards, you are eligible to achieve 5-Day Cumulative Attendance by checking in for 2 more days)
- CP is removed when the event ends.
[Hero Classic] 1st CP Challenge! Play Event (8/6 - 8/20)You can obtain additional CP by completing play missions!
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon reaching 100 Kill Points with [ZHC] Kriss Super V (Permanent): 50 CP
- Notice
- You can participate in this event while playing in a room with 3 or more players.
- Only survivors with a [ZHC] Kriss Super V (Permanent) can participate in this event.
- The non-[ZHC] version of Kriss Super V (Permanent) is not eligible for the event.
- You can get the [ZHC] Kriss Super V (Permanent) from the Counter Exchange.
- The weapons of the previous stages are retained after the upgrade.
- Upgrade rewards can be obtained only once per account.
[Hero Classic] ZHC Zombie Skill Item Regular Sale (8/6 - Permanent)ZHC Zombie Items will be sold with points.
- Items/Duration/Price
- [ZHC] Superior DNA - 7 Days (5,000 Points) / 30 Days (20,000 Points)
- [ZHC] Master of Combat - 7 Days (5,000 Points) / 30 Days (20,000 Points)
- [ZHC] Persistent Survival - 7 Days (5,000 Points) / 30 Days (20,000 Points)
- [ZHC] Bomb Expert - 7 Days (5,000 Points) / 30 Days (20,000 Points)
- [ZHC] Deadly Shot - 7 Days (5,000 Points) / 30 Days (20,000 Points)
- [ZHC] Bloody Blade - 7 Days (5,000 Points) / 30 Days (20,000 Points)
- [ZHC] Sprint - 7 Days (5,000 Points) / 30 Days (20,000 Points)
New Medal 'Military Supplies Broker' Acquisition Event (8/6 - Permanent)
- Conditions/Rewards
- Purchase a total of 1,000 weapons in Zombie Scenario Mode on Hard difficulty or above
- Military Supplies Broker
- The medal can only be obtained once per account.
- Honor Points: 10
Mosquito Killer Challenge (8/6 - 9/3)Mosquitoes will now appear in certain maps during the event! Get medals and rewards for killing them.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Reach 280 Mosquito Kills: Class Decoder x14
- Reach 300 Mosquito Kills (If you don't have [Honor] Swatter Medal): [Honor] Swatter Medal
- Reach 300 Mosquito Kills (If you already have [Honor] Swatter Medal): [Honor] Swatterer Medal
- Reach 300 Mosquito Kills (If you already have [Honor] Swatterer Medal): [Honor] Swatterest Medal
- The medal can only be obtained once per account.
- Honor Points: 10
- Notice
- You cannot participate from Laboratory mode or Bot mode.
- When you obtain a Medal during the event period, you cannot continue to obtain additional Medals.
[Welcome Zombie] A Gift from a Welcoming Heart! (8/6 - 9/3)Good to see you! Please accept our heartfelt gifts and enjoy the game alongside other Survivors!
- Target
- New/Returning Survivors will receive the following rewards upon completing missions:
- Missions (1 point each, once per day)
- Log-in
- Stay online for 10 minutes
- Reach 5 minutes of playtime
- Log-in
- Conditions/Rewards
- 3 points: Event Decoder x1 + 500 Points (granted immediately)
- 5 points: Class Decoder x2
- 7 points: Transcendence Decoder x3
- 9 points: [ZHC] Black Dragon Cannon (1 Day)
- 10 points: Toddler Zombie Nameplate (30 Days)
- 12 points: [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x3
- Notice
- New Players: Those who have no log-in records before 8/6/2025 at 4:00 AM (CEST)
- Returning Players: Those who have no log-in records since 7/6/2025 at 4:00 AM (CEST)
- Rewards for each mission can only be claimed once per day.
- The pileup reward can be obtained once per account.
- Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained, and are removed afterward.
[Welcome Zombie] Newbie to Zombie, Let's Play Together! (8/6 - 9/3)Play with Survivors who have the Toddler Zombie Nameplate to get additional EXP!
- Effect
- +20% Game EXP for everyone who played together, you included!
- Notice
- If you have multiple items or classes that grant additional Game EXP, only the highest amount will apply.
[Welcome Zombie] We'll Teach You How to Play! (8/6 - 9/3)Clear the following missions to earn points and receive rewards!
- Missions (1 point each, once per day)
- Obtain 5 CP or more for Counter Exchange (Extra): Survivor's Armory
- Obtain 7 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits
- Reach 30 minutes of playtime
- Conditions/Rewards
- 5 points: Event Decoder x1 + Random -1 Dehancement Material x10
- 6 points: Event Decoder x2 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10
- 7 points: Event Decoder x3 + Random -1 Dehancement Material x10
- 10 points: Unique Decoder x3 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10
- 15 points: Class Decoder x3 + Random -1 Dehancement Material x10
- 17 points: Transcendence Decoder x3 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10
- 20 points: Transcendence Decoder x3 + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10
- Notice
- Rewards for each mission can only be claimed once per day.
- The pileup reward can be obtained once per account.
- The total CP you've spent resets every day at midnight.
- The daily Vestige of Wolf Spirits collection count resets at midnight.
- Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained, and are removed afterward.
Login Supplies Event (8/6 - 9/2)Logging in during the event will earn you daily and cumulative rewards!
- Login Rewards: Daily Weapons Supply
- Daily Weapons Supply Contents
- Dual Sword Phantom Slayer (1 Day)
- & M3 Black Dragon (1 Day)
- & Barrett M95 White Tiger (1 Day)
- & Dual Beretta Gunslinger (1 Day)
- Distribute All 4
- + Two Rare, Unique, or Transcendence weapons (1 Day) have a chance of appearing in the Daily Weapons Supply.
- Daily Weapons Supply Contents
- Cumulative Rewards
- 3 Days: Devastator (15 Days)
- 6 Days: Failnaught (15 Days)
- 10 Days: Epic Decoder x1
- 15 Days: Lightning Fury (15 Days)
- 20 Days: Quantum Horizon (15 Days)
- Notice
- All weapons from the Daily Weapons Supply are bound and cannot be used for Auction/Disassembly/Family Storage (Extension X).
- When claiming login supplies, the Daily Weapons Supply will be provided directly as rewards instead of items.
- Rewards can be claimed immediately after game login, and supplies are available until midnight every day.
Shop Update
New Transcendence Class [Luna the Witch of Night & Bloody the Witch of Blood] Promotion (8/6 - 9/3)The following Classes will make a special appearance in Class Decoders and Premium Class Decoders during the event.
- Probability
- Premium Class Decoder : Luna the Witch of Night and Bloody the Witch of Blood each have a 2% chance to appear.
- Class Decoder : Luna the Witch of Night and Bloody the Witch of Blood each have a 0.5% chance to appear.
- Acquiring Luna the Witch of Night will automatically provide Witch Broomstick (Permanent).
- Acquiring Bloody the Witch of Blood will automatically provide Witch Hat (Permanent).
- Luna the Witch of Night
- A witch who longs for the night, which ends each day and allows all things to begin anew. She has a calm and quiet personality, but can be a little eccentric at times. Influenced by the night that brings rest to all things, she has a gentle and kind heart and likes to secretly help others.
- Transcendence Class CT
- Transcendence Class-exclusive voices are applied.
- Zombie Scenario Skill: Song of Night
- Passive:
- - Increases Attack and Movement Speed when playing in Zombie Scenario mode as Bloody the Witch of Blood (Connection effect applied, cannot be stacked).
- - Applies the Regeneration Add-On Effect (This can be stacked, which increases the effect).
- - Increases Attack against Elite and Boss Zombie monsters.
- Active:
- Deals damage to surrounding enemies and increases Attack for you and nearby allies. Additionally, grants you a buff that recovers a small amount of HP for hitting enemies or taking damage.
- +10% EXP/Points
- In Zombie Scenario mode, this character has a higher max level than normal classes.
- This character adds 1 initial mutation in Zombie Z Mode.
- This character shows your current damage at the bottom of the screen.
- Upon killing an enemy, this character leaves a unique mark at the target location.
- Marks Zombies at 20% HP or below in Zombie Mode.
- Bloody the Witch of Blood
- A witch who craves blood, the medium between life and death. She always appears lively and excited, but her personality can turn on a dime, making her unpredictable. She acts capriciously and is extreme in everything she does, which is typically the result of her obsession with the curse of blood.
- Transcendence Class TR
- Transcendence Class-exclusive voices are applied.
- Zombie Scenario Skill:
- Passive:
- - Increases Attack and Movement Speed when playing in Zombie Scenario mode as Luna the Witch of Night (Connection effect applied, cannot be stacked).
- - Applies the Explosive Ammo Add-On Effect (This can be stacked, which increases the effect).
- - Increases Attack against Elite and Boss Zombie monsters.
- Active:
- Recovers HP and increases the Attack of you and nearby allies. Additionally, grants you a buff that recovers a small amount of HP for hitting enemies or taking damage.
- +10% EXP/Points
- In Zombie Scenario mode, this character has a higher max level than normal classes.
- This character adds 1 initial mutation in Zombie Z Mode.
- This character shows your current damage at the bottom of the screen.
- Upon killing an enemy, this character leaves a unique mark at the target location.
- Marks Zombies at 20% HP or below in Zombie Mode.
New Transcendence Class [Luna the Witch of Night & Bloody the Witch of Blood] Guaranteed Giveaway (8/6 - 9/3)Get two new guaranteed Transcendence Classes (Luna the Witch of Night and Bloody the Witch of Blood) based on how many Class Decoders and Premium Class Decoders are used during the event!
- Conditions/Rewards
- After reaching 150 Guaranteed Points earned by using Decoders.
- After reaching 300 Guaranteed Points earned by using Decoders.
- Select either: Luna the Witch of Night or Bloody the Witch of Blood
- Witch Broomstick
- Witch Hat
- Notice
- One Guaranteed Point is awarded each time you use a Class Decoder.
- Three Guaranteed Points are awarded when you use a Premium Class Decoder.
- Guaranteed Giveaway rewards can only be collected once per account.
- Select Luna the Witch of Night to automatically receive the Witch Broomstick (Permanent).
- Select Bloody the Witch of Blood to automatically receive the Witch Hat (Permanent).
New Transcendence Class [Luna the Witch of Night & Bloody the Witch of Blood] Medal Giveaway (8/6 - 9/3)When you own all items in the new Transcendence Classes set, you will receive the Transcendence Class Medal.
- Conditions/Rewards
- You'll need the permanent versions of Luna the Witch of Night, Bloody the Witch of Blood, the Witch Broomstick, and the Witch Hat in your inventory to receive the Witch Hunt Medal.
- Witch Hunt
- Honor Points: 10
- Description: A Medal awarded to those who've obtained the permanent versions of Luna the Witch of Night, Bloody the Witch of Blood, the Witch Broomstick, and the Witch Hat.
- This medal can be obtained once per account.
- Honor Points: 10
New Spray & Class Decoder Promotion (8/6 - 9/3)
- Items for Sale
- SD Luna the Witch of Night Spray
- SD Bloody the Witch of Blood Spray
- Class Decoder Luna the Witch of Night Package: SD Luna the Witch of Night Spray (Permanent) + Class Decoder x5
- Class Decoder Bloody the Witch of Blood Package: SD Bloody the Witch of Blood Spray (Permanent) + Class Decoder x5
- Can be purchased once per account during the promotional period.
[Arcana V] Transcendence Weapon Promotion (8/6 - 9/3)The following weapon(s) will make a special appearance from the Transcendence Premium Decoder and Transcendence Decoder during the event:
- Arcana V Drop Rate
- Transcendence Premium Decoder: 3%
- Transcendence Decoder: 0.45%
- Arcana I
- A weapon created by combining leaked super tech. Unleashes energy-based attacks on enemies.
- Arcana V
- A weapon created by combining leaked super tech, with performance more enhanced than Arcana IV. Unleashes guided hits on enemies with attacks that utilize energy, or bombards them with heavy-damage projectiles.
- Arcana VI
- A weapon created by combining leaked super tech, with performance more enhanced than Arcana V. Unleashes guided hits on enemies with attacks that utilize energy, or bombards them with heavy-damage projectiles.
[Arcana V] Transcendence Weapon Guaranteed Giveaway (8/6 - 9/3)Depending on the number of Transcendence Premium Decoders and Transcendence Decoders used during the event, you may be guaranteed to receive the following weapon:
- Conditions/Rewards
- Each time you reach 300 Guaranteed Points
- Arcana V
- Notice
- 6 Guaranteed Points each time you use 1 Transcendence Premium Decoder.
- 1 Guaranteed Point each time you use 1 Transcendence Decoder.
- During maintenance on 9/3, all unused Premium Transcendence Decoders will be removed and replaced with 500 mileage each.
[Arcana I & II] Rare/Unique Weapon Promotion (8/6 - 9/3)The following weapon(s) will make a special appearance from the Unique Premium Decoder and Unique Decoder during the event:
- Arcana I Drop Rate
- Unique Premium Decoder: 12.5%
- Unique Decoder: 2.5%
- Arcana II Drop Rate
- Unique Premium Decoder: 5%
- Unique Decoder: 1%
- Notice
- Unique Premium Decoder and Unique Decoder are always available for sale.
- After the promotion ends, Arcana I & II will be included in the Unique Premium Decoder and Unique Decoder with regular drop rates.
Rare/Unique Weapon Guaranteed Giveaway (8/6 - Permanent)Depending on the number of Unique Premium Decoders and Unique Decoders used during the event, you may be guaranteed to receive the following weapons:
- Conditions/Rewards
- Each time you reach 60 Guaranteed Points (Choose 1)
- Arcana I (Permanent)
- Genocider I (Permanent)
- Conditions/Rewards
- Each time you reach 150 Guaranteed Points (Choose 1)
- Arcana II (Permanent)
- Genocider II (Permanent)
- Notice
- 5 Guaranteed Points each time you use 1 Unique Premium Decoder.
- 1 Guaranteed Point each time you use 1 Unique Decoder.
- The Guaranteed Giveaway will continue as a permanent event after the promotion ends.
Arcana I Direct Purchase Available (8/6 - 9/3)The following items will be available in shop during the promotional period.
- Arcana I
- During the promotional period, the permanent version of the item will be sold from the shop only.
New Names for Arcana I & II & III (8/6 - Permanent)The names and descriptions of the following weapons will be changed as follows:
- Previous/New
- Arcana I / Arcana II
- Arcana II / Arcana III
- Arcana III / Arcana V
Arcana Zombie Z Level Changes (8/6 - Permanent)
- Target/Level Changes
- Arcana II / 16 > 18
- Arcana III / 24 > 26
- Arcana V / 32 > 34
Mileage Shop (8/6 > Permanent)
- New Items Added
- Zombie Watch (3 Days) x1 / 1,500
- Can be purchased once per day.
Other Information
- Lycaon Feature Updates and Fixes
> Added a visual HUD element on the crosshair when Phantom Rush is available.
> Area marker now blinks when Spirit Energy is at 20 or below while using Vanguard or Sentinel Mode.
> Fixed an issue where the effect does not display, or the totem's location is not properly displayed, in certain situations.
> Fixed an issue where the Wild Nature gauge did not properly charge in certain situations while using Phantom Rush.
- USAS-12 Thunderfall Feature Updates
> Normal Attack Fire Rate increased
> Updated the condition for lightning attack on Normal Attacks, from 'cast on target upon 5 successful hits' to 'cast on target or nearest enemy upon 5 shots fired'
> Added temporary invincibility on Thunder Strike's activation
- Added Repeat Combination feature for [Assemble - Part Combining]
- [Settings] Added hotkey support for viewing/hiding the UI under Keyboard - Misc.
- Added a setting for the Grace Period in Zombie Hero Classic
- Ratings Pop-up position adjusted
- Fixed an issue where other things were showing up in Ban List memo
- Fixed an issue where switching windows while using a Decoder would freeze the client
- Fixed an issue where creating a Studio Zombie Hero Classic room would create a room for 24 people
- Fixed an issue in the Big Tree map where reviving as Zombie would spawn you on the same spot as other Zombies
- Fixed an issue where clicking the Exploration Slot Expansion Coupon Purchase button would move you to the Mileage Shop
- Fixed an issue where clicking Item Crafting menu in Mission Chain would move you to the Weapon Modification tab
- Fixed an issue in League Hall of Fame where the item and class images were not displayed properly
- Updated the eligibility requirement for the Black Wolf Lord medal to Survivors who have the weapon's permanent version
- Fixed an issue in the Buy menu where purchasing weapons would occasionally disable the Ammo menu
- Breezeway Map Updates
> Removed a room on the 2nd floor, added a movable spot to the same location on the 3rd floor
> Zombies now cannot attack through the windows or walls of the shacks on the sides of the map
> Players can no longer climb on top of the tower structure in the middle of the map
- Antarctic Base Map Updates
> Framerate optimization
> Upper part of the blue building expanded, with an added entrance
> Igloo dome region's layout changed
> Removed the low straight pathway toward the blue container
> Moved the control room's entrance to the other side
- Dam Map Updates
> Reduced the width of the pipe entrance and added a metal fence at the end of the pipe
> Reduced the area of Zombie Touchdown triggers on the sides of the map, and updated the requirement from 2 Zombies to 3
> Extended the length of the upper watchtower in the middle of the map
> Reduced the area of Zombie Touchdown triggers in the sewer, and halved the water level that increases when the conditions are met
Changed files in this update