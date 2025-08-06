Thanks for all the feedback! I've released update 1.0.1 with fixes and improvements based on your suggestions:
❌ Removed swipe camera controls — they were interfering with gameplay.
⚡ Faster animation when hex blocks return to the generators.
🏆 The "Leaderboard Legend" achievement now unlocks if there are 20 players in the competitive leaderboard instead of 100.
🌐 Fixed a leaderboard display bug: now shows “Hidden” instead of 0 points (this happens when a player’s profile is private and the SDK can’t access their score).
🎨 Skin and map choices are now saved between sessions.
📊 The leaderboard window now opens instantly and shows a loading spinner while fetching data.
🧩 Achievement triggers for Infinite Mode have been updated to work correctly.
Update now and keep chasing those high scores! 💪
🔧 Patch 1.0.1 — Community Feedback Fixes & Improvements!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3535111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update