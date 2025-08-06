 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19492838 Edited 6 August 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Thanks for all the feedback! I've released update 1.0.1 with fixes and improvements based on your suggestions:

❌ Removed swipe camera controls — they were interfering with gameplay.

⚡ Faster animation when hex blocks return to the generators.

🏆 The "Leaderboard Legend" achievement now unlocks if there are 20 players in the competitive leaderboard instead of 100.

🌐 Fixed a leaderboard display bug: now shows “Hidden” instead of 0 points (this happens when a player’s profile is private and the SDK can’t access their score).

🎨 Skin and map choices are now saved between sessions.

📊 The leaderboard window now opens instantly and shows a loading spinner while fetching data.

🧩 Achievement triggers for Infinite Mode have been updated to work correctly.

Update now and keep chasing those high scores! 💪

