Thanks for all the feedback! I've released update 1.0.1 with fixes and improvements based on your suggestions:



❌ Removed swipe camera controls — they were interfering with gameplay.



⚡ Faster animation when hex blocks return to the generators.



🏆 The "Leaderboard Legend" achievement now unlocks if there are 20 players in the competitive leaderboard instead of 100.



🌐 Fixed a leaderboard display bug: now shows “Hidden” instead of 0 points (this happens when a player’s profile is private and the SDK can’t access their score).



🎨 Skin and map choices are now saved between sessions.



📊 The leaderboard window now opens instantly and shows a loading spinner while fetching data.



🧩 Achievement triggers for Infinite Mode have been updated to work correctly.



Update now and keep chasing those high scores! 💪