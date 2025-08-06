Added Vsync option in the Limit Framerate slider (drag it to the left). New installs default to vsync on rather than limited to 60fps.



Shift+F now toggles CRT Filter. (Will be added as separate option in menu later)



Shift+T now toggles Topic notification setting between On, Minimal and Off. (Will be added as separate option in menu later). So you can turn of the red number notifications if you want.



Fix for potential soft-lock in chapter 9 where Roth floats off the screen .



. Fixed incorrect description in chapter 7 when Roth is in the interface lab .



Found some time to hack in a few extra options people have asked for. I'll add these to the options menu properly later, but thought I'd update with just keyboard shortcuts for now, since I had a couple of bug fixes to publish too.