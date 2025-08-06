This build has not been seen in a public branch.

BETA Version 2.0.0 ready for playtesting!

Thank you all for your unlimited patience, as I have toiled to get this next update ready. It needs more playtesting so I have published it as a BETA.

*WARNING*

As the Beta version MAY still contain some serious bugs, I would strongly recommend backing up your save file located here:

C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\Pixel Pixie\\www\\save

This way, if you encounter any major issues, you will not lose your hard earned save data!

In order to opt into the beta:

1) RIGHT CLICK Pixel Pixie in your Steam library

2) Click PROPERTIES

3) Click BETAS

4) Under the BETA PARTICIPATION dropdown, select "playtest_beta"

5) No password is required

After exiting, Steam should start downloading the Beta version!

Patch Notes

New Content



- Events that used to employ text and AI images are now fully playable and do not contain any AI images. This will impact at least 7 events.

- Complete rework of starting area (Meadow). Instead of being static and replayable every run, it can be completed ONLY ONCE, after which, it will only offer some minor bonuses to the plater all subsequent runs. Decision in the Meadow area will also have slight impact on subsequent Meadow bonuses.

- New “bust” art for all pixies and the Vorpal Knight.

- New BOOSTER PACK system. Some characters and event must now be unlocked. Shop in Starting Town(ia) will allow players to spend new currency obtained in several new events for this purpose.

- New Clubhouse area displays all characters you have (and haven’t) encountered.

- Many new character interactions. Won’t spoil them 😉

- Various new events. Won’t spoil them either 😉

- Added visuals to various events such as “Monks” interaction.

- New Cat and Dog interactions in town.

- New “Casino” event

- New “Light Puzzle” event

- 2 new achievements

Bug Fixes

- Copious typos and text formatting issues. Fixes to art and text on character cards.

- Some items such as signs, chests and sconces can now only be examined from the front.

- Fixed issue where if character died in tutorial, their graphic persisted as a coffin in the Temple of Progression.

- Critical hit rate will now increase by 1% per 1 “Crit Hit Rate” as intended. (was previously bugged and odds remained low regardless of stat)

Balance Changes



- Enemies generally have more HP now.

- \[NERF] Gunslinger will now lose 1 Attack Power stat every time she attacks. This will force players to use her sparingly or find a way to neutralize this downside by continuously increasing her attack or finding a new artifact that prevents the loss HINT!

- Volcano area now causes damage to player as they walk around.

- Pixies now all offer both PHYS and MAG attack blessings.

- \[BUFF]Pixie’s Max HP buff increased from 10% to 15%

- \[NERF]Pendant Relic Max HP increase reduced from 50 to 35.

- \[NERF]IRON and PSI Monk attack power reduced from 120 to 100 and 90 respectively.

- Reduced money dropped by Meadow enemies.

- \[NERF]Regen relics power reduced from 5/10/20% per turn to 4/8/12% per turn.

- “?” events will now sometimes trigger a random battle.

- Merchant “?” event that would trigger a battle will now select enemies based on the biome you are in.

Quality of life Changes



- HP bars are now RED. No longer orange which some people have VERY strong feelings about.

- Critical hits will now display text saying “CRIT”.

- Many events will now be abridged when encountered more than once in the same run.

- Many events will allow you to SKIP them if encountered previously.

- Title Screen now includes clearer instructions on using FULL SCREEN.

- Title Screen now has links to DISCORD and to EMAIL developer with anu suggestions.

- Improved item usage experience (Star Bag, for instance, says how many Star Bits you have just by hovering over it. Tents, for instance, no longer require you to choose a party member but rather, are used when chosen.)

- Removed many unused files, further reducing game size.

- Reduced overall swearing.

- More consistent Auto-Save functionality.

- New “splash screen” art with custom (and in my opinion, cuter) art.

- Improved art for the paths on both the world map and the skill tree screens.

- Per popular demand, “area name” now continuously displays on top left instead of just for a few seconds.

- To avoid some playing for nearly 2 hours without ever seeing the Temple of Progression skill tree, the opening tutorial will require players to explore the skill tree.

- Bazaars now only have 1 path to leave from.

- Some events that were based completely on randomness will now appear more consistently if you have not seen them before and are progressing through the higher shard difficulties.