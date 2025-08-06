 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19492699
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy folks, and thanks for playing! Since launch, we’ve been reading your feedback and working hard on an update focused on refining the fish fighting mechanics and adding some fun new features.

🎣 Fish Fighting Improvements

You can now let your line go slack and see it with clear visual cues to help you manage tension and avoid over-pulling.

We’ve also added the ability to steer and guide the fish slightly when pulling at just the right time and improved bubble particles to let you know when the fish is thrashing easier.

🐟 Smarter Fish Behaviour

Fish no longer sprint endlessly in one direction or head butt the lakebed. Their movement is now more natural and satisfying.

🧍 New Angler Animations


We’ve added some lovely new animations to bring your angler to life with more personality.

⚙️ Idle Mode Enhancements


You can now tweak Idle Mode to limit what can be caught passively.
And introducing Screensaver Mode – no progression, no sales, no achievements. Just relax and enjoy the scenery.

🐶 New Pupper Option


There’s a new good doggo to choose from: a loyal German Shepherd companion.

Thank you to everyone who helped Beta test this update!

Changed files in this update

