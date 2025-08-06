 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19492683 Edited 6 August 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Add options for returning to the homepage and settings at the role selection position
2. Adjust the interface for binding inputs, prompting players to use the arrow keys to position the binding button on the numeric keypad.
3. Reduce the difficulty of challenges during daytime work.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3415341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link