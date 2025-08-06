1. Add options for returning to the homepage and settings at the role selection position
2. Adjust the interface for binding inputs, prompting players to use the arrow keys to position the binding button on the numeric keypad.
3. Reduce the difficulty of challenges during daytime work.
2025.8.6 update 1.1.5
