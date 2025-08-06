 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19492678 Edited 6 August 2025 – 06:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix Notice

We've identified and resolved an issue that prevented progression in story missions.
Please download the latest update to continue playing normally.
We apologize for the inconvenience.

Improvements

  • Aim Assist Options Refined
    Aim assist settings have been further segmented for better usability and control.

Bug Fixes

  • Objective Overlap Issue
    Fixed a bug where triggering multiple dialogues simultaneously could cause two objectives to complete at once.

  • Arcade Mode Reward Bug
    Resolved an issue where Arcade Mode failed to grant rewards. The result screen showed the reward animation, but no actual currency was added.

  • Stampede Boundary Issue Fixed
    Fixed an issue where the T205A Stampede could cross map boundaries under certain conditions.

  • Aerial Scope Screen Drift Fixed
    Resolved a bug where the screen would drift downward while using the AE-113 Aerial scope.

If the issue persists, please try deleting your save files located at:

C:\\Users\\<YourUsername>\\AppData\\Local\\GigantesExMachina\\Saved\\SaveGames

Changed files in this update

