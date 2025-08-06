Hotfix Notice

We've identified and resolved an issue that prevented progression in story missions.

Please download the latest update to continue playing normally.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Improvements

Aim Assist Options Refined

Aim assist settings have been further segmented for better usability and control.

Bug Fixes

Objective Overlap Issue

Fixed a bug where triggering multiple dialogues simultaneously could cause two objectives to complete at once.

Arcade Mode Reward Bug

Resolved an issue where Arcade Mode failed to grant rewards. The result screen showed the reward animation, but no actual currency was added.

Stampede Boundary Issue Fixed

Fixed an issue where the T205A Stampede could cross map boundaries under certain conditions.

Aerial Scope Screen Drift Fixed

Resolved a bug where the screen would drift downward while using the AE-113 Aerial scope.

If the issue persists, please try deleting your save files located at:

C:\\Users\\<YourUsername>\\AppData\\Local\\GigantesExMachina\\Saved\\SaveGames