6 August 2025 Build 19492537 Edited 6 August 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's patch comes with several changes and fix-ups.

*Edited the Game Mode screen to add a button that opens the steam overlay friends list, so players can join other Steam friends in existing sessions. The in-game menu also got an invite friends button that should open the steam overlay friends list. Removed the Friends list browser from the game mode screen.

*Swapped out tropical bush for a more appetizing appearance to harvest starter berries from
Changed how the environment PCG works so should see less floating bushes confused by the landscape

*Added isolated weather events to different biomes, weather now consists of more than just "is it raining or not", depending on where you are in the world.

*fixed a bug that prevented movement when loading a pre-existing save file.



Stay tuned for more fixes and hopefully I can get to adding the fun stuff soon.

