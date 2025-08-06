Today's patch comes with several changes and fix-ups.



*Edited the Game Mode screen to add a button that opens the steam overlay friends list, so players can join other Steam friends in existing sessions. The in-game menu also got an invite friends button that should open the steam overlay friends list. Removed the Friends list browser from the game mode screen.



*Swapped out tropical bush for a more appetizing appearance to harvest starter berries from

Changed how the environment PCG works so should see less floating bushes confused by the landscape



*Added isolated weather events to different biomes, weather now consists of more than just "is it raining or not", depending on where you are in the world.



*fixed a bug that prevented movement when loading a pre-existing save file.







Stay tuned for more fixes and hopefully I can get to adding the fun stuff soon.