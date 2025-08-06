Today's patch comes with several changes and fix-ups.
*Edited the Game Mode screen to add a button that opens the steam overlay friends list, so players can join other Steam friends in existing sessions. The in-game menu also got an invite friends button that should open the steam overlay friends list. Removed the Friends list browser from the game mode screen.
*Swapped out tropical bush for a more appetizing appearance to harvest starter berries from
Changed how the environment PCG works so should see less floating bushes confused by the landscape
*Added isolated weather events to different biomes, weather now consists of more than just "is it raining or not", depending on where you are in the world.
*fixed a bug that prevented movement when loading a pre-existing save file.
Stay tuned for more fixes and hopefully I can get to adding the fun stuff soon.
Small Patch 11b
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3752811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update