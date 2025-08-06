 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19492477 Edited 6 August 2025 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions:

Added the Corpse enemy (WIP).

Added procedural movement for the arms (WIP).

Added jumping animation.

Added a new Remington texture.

Fixes/Changes:

Added more resolution settings.

Improved hint UI to be more readable on the players screen.

Fixed an internal issue where resolution only affected the width value.

Fixed visual a glitch that occurs when equipping the Remington.

Fixed a bug where the player could stand up when under an object while crouching.

Fixed the skeleton and capsule enemy damage collision.

That concludes this small update. Thank you again for your support!

The next update is planned to include a multitude of additions, fixes, and improvements to already existing systems and AI. I will also be dropping the third Serpico devlog soon, so stay tuned!

- Schlopp ːsteamhappyː

