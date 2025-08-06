 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19492440 Edited 6 August 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small Test Update

  • Leader board Fix
  • Test for checking to ensure that another card could not be posted while one is still spawning in
  • Fixed hook issues

More will be thoroughly explained in the following patch update

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3092161
