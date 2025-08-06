 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19492271 Edited 6 August 2025 – 02:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.9.6.0 ( August 06 - 2025)

  • Cleared dungeons now also grant glory points + notification

  • More god stone interactions added

  • Further passive king skills added to skill tree

  • Some difficulty changes

  • Some tile changes

  • More boss type enemy units

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1807361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link