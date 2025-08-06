v0.9.6.0 ( August 06 - 2025)
Cleared dungeons now also grant glory points + notification
More god stone interactions added
Further passive king skills added to skill tree
Some difficulty changes
Some tile changes
More boss type enemy units
Changed files in this update