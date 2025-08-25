Overview

It’s been two weeks since The Wind and the Wisp was released, thank you all for playing and supporting the game!



Soundtrack Release

We have released the soundtrack on Steam and Spotify, please go check it out!

New Discord Server!

Thank you for all the wonderful screenshots and questions posted to the Community section. We greatly appreciate everyone posting content (and bug reports!)

We’ve started a Discord server, for anyone who wants to discuss the game with each other, or talk to devs! Devs will also be available here for troubleshooting and investigating bugs, so please hop on in and come hang out!

Known Issues

Thank you to everyone who has reported a bug under the community section! We are doing our best to resolve them, and invite players to join our Discord for more troubleshooting assistance! We greatly appreciate all existing bug reports, and would appreciate if people continue to post about issues!

“New Game” leads to a black screen. Because this bug isn’t a crash, there aren’t any logs being generated; This is a great place to use our Discord and communicate directly with the dev team so we can figure out what’s going on!

Soft Locks ‘E’ to put the Petunia down results in a soft lock. We are looking into the issue, in the meantime, please try quitting to main menu and clicking “continue” this should restart you at the beginning of the level.

Microphone Microphone is not detecting input from the correct microphone for users with an audio interface connected. The game may crash when unplugging or plugging the microphone in if the build is open. For the best results, plug your microphone in then launch the executable. The last blow in calibration has a significantly higher threshold than the previous two. The problem becomes more noticeable if you are recalibrating, so if you fail calibration the first time and cannot successfully recalibrate, it’s best to relaunch the game from the title screen.



Windowed Mode Some players are crashing when trying to play the game in windowed mode. We are looking into the issue!



Controller support is not working as intended on UI Menus.

What's Next?

We will be addressing as many issues as we can and adding new achievements in our next release! We are tentatively planning a new build at the end of September.