This small update brings some Quality Of Life improvements and bug fixes. Thank you to the Poly Bridge 3 community for the continued feedback and support!
Patch Notes
Added Quicksave (F6) for saving bridges when playing Campaign or Workshop levels
When hovering over a vehicle, bring all vehicle checkpoint and flag labels to the foreground
Better distinguish edge highlighting between selection and split joint hovering
Make nudge for springs work in 10% increments
Add workshop ID to copy-to-url output for Workshop Levels
Removed "by:" in copy-to-url output
Fixed gamepad legend height issue
Gamepad improvements for Sandbox Mode
Added button to visit Steam Page for our upcoming new game Poly Bricks! (Press "P" to hide)
Changed files in this update