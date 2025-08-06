 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19492095 Edited 6 August 2025 – 02:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This small update brings some Quality Of Life improvements and bug fixes. Thank you to the Poly Bridge 3 community for the continued feedback and support!

Patch Notes

  • Added Quicksave (F6) for saving bridges when playing Campaign or Workshop levels

  • When hovering over a vehicle, bring all vehicle checkpoint and flag labels to the foreground

  • Better distinguish edge highlighting between selection and split joint hovering

  • Make nudge for springs work in 10% increments

  • Add workshop ID to copy-to-url output for Workshop Levels

  • Removed "by:" in copy-to-url output

  • Fixed gamepad legend height issue

  • Gamepad improvements for Sandbox Mode

  • Added button to visit Steam Page for our upcoming new game Poly Bricks! (Press "P" to hide)

