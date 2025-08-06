The following will be held from 08/06 (Wed).
- “A Moment to Be Treasured” starts!
- “Jewel Outfit Gacha (Shandy)” and “Jewel Outfit Gacha (Yukino)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha (Naked Summer)” starts!
- “New Owner Support ♥ Nostalgic V Stone Pack,” “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “New Owner Support Pack (STM)” now on sale!
The following is/are still ongoing!
- “Patty's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2025/08/06 (Wed) 15:59 UTC
- “Vintage Outfit Gacha (Elise)” ～ 2025/08/08 (Fri) 15:59 UTC
- “Ayane's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2025/08/11 (Mon) 15:59 UTC
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed files in this update