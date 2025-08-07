The new Icefall area is here and a new boss has arrived. Cableghast can be fought in its arena past the door near the Cyclops in the Power Plant.



Defeat Cableghast to reach Icefall, a snowy mountain town with three new NPCs: Snowfox, Penguin, and Mammoth. Explore shops, mine emerald rocks near the bank, and find the Icefall Mine’s high-tier rocks hidden behind an ice puzzle.



Rancho Bamba now has a Taco NPC next to a Taco Truck. Taco Boxes cost gold and can be opened for taco-themed skateboards, hoodies, and an egg, including rare shinies.