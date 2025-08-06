-Slight optimization of meshes and textures in the city
-Fixed an interface bug in some tutorials in multiplayer and on Xbox controllers
-Optimized the storm zone in the city encounter
-Fixed a bug when having a different hairstyle and in certain interactions in the city
-Fixed a bug where treasures could disappear depending on the change of era and distance
