 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19491906 Edited 6 August 2025 – 02:13:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Slight optimization of meshes and textures in the city
-Fixed an interface bug in some tutorials in multiplayer and on Xbox controllers
-Optimized the storm zone in the city encounter
-Fixed a bug when having a different hairstyle and in certain interactions in the city
-Fixed a bug where treasures could disappear depending on the change of era and distance

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link