- Fixed a character creator loading screen bug.
- Added two missing colors to color matrix in Character Creator.
- Added margin to right side of system log.
- Modified the Mutant Brute generation to not generate inappropriately.
- Made a performance tweak for the new graphics settings.
Update #2 - 08/05/2025
Bug fixes
