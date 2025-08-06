 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19491855 Edited 6 August 2025 – 01:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
  • Fixed a character creator loading screen bug.
  • Added two missing colors to color matrix in Character Creator.
  • Added margin to right side of system log.
  • Modified the Mutant Brute generation to not generate inappropriately.
  • Made a performance tweak for the new graphics settings.

