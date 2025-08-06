 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19491754 Edited 6 August 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After some tinkering the first set of Steam Achievements is now here!

I hope you all have fun unlocking them!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3625871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link