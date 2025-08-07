 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19491573 Edited 7 August 2025 – 07:14:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 🔥Event 1: Rave Reviews, Get Free First Recharge Privileges!🔥

    Participation Requirements:

    • 💻 Write a genuine review (≥50 words) for "Sand City Overlord" on Steam!

    • 📸 Take a screenshot of the review page (must include game name, username, and review content)!

    • 💌 Private message Steam customer service or join the official fan group (Group ID: 413822706) to submit the screenshot!

    Rewards:

    • 🎁Instantly receive: First Recharge Privilege Pack (includes Super Slice + Poison with Every Swing + Permanent Divine Power + Permanent Recycling Rate + 50% Drop Rate)!

    🎁Event 2: Join the Fan Group, Get Exclusive Mystery Packs!🎁

    Join and Enjoy:

    • 👥 Join the official fan group (Group ID: 413822706) and private message the admin with【Join Group Gift】!

    Rewards:

    • 🎉Instantly receive: Human-tier Scrolls X50, 1 Million Gold Coins, Green Crystals X30, Title Tokens X30!

    💎Event 3: Log In Daily, Win a Mysterious Title in 4 Days!💎
    Participation Requirements:

    • 📅 Log in consecutively for 4 days to claim your rewards!

    Rewards:

    • 🏆Human-tier Scrolls X100, Earth-tier Scrolls X20, Heaven-tier Scrolls X10!

    • 🔥 Plus, a chance to win a mysterious title to showcase your prestige!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link