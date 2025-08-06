9/5/2025



10.1.2 Misc



Misc:

Fixed missing card graphic.

Fixed Greatshield self buffs from being

evadable.

Fixed Mass Silicon Infusion from

applying the wrong buff.

Fixed Nameless Forest's zone difficulty

floor.



dev note: chaperoning my elderly mom to

england tomorrow for 1 week. (not bringing

laptop) next update will be chapter 8,

which will be sometime next month.