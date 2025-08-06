 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19491406 Edited 6 August 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
9/5/2025

10.1.2 Misc

Misc:
Fixed missing card graphic.
Fixed Greatshield self buffs from being
evadable.
Fixed Mass Silicon Infusion from
applying the wrong buff.
Fixed Nameless Forest's zone difficulty
floor.

dev note: chaperoning my elderly mom to
england tomorrow for 1 week. (not bringing
laptop) next update will be chapter 8,
which will be sometime next month.

Changed files in this update

Windows Wooden Ocean Depot 684001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link