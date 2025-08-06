9/5/2025
10.1.2 Misc
Misc:
Fixed missing card graphic.
Fixed Greatshield self buffs from being
evadable.
Fixed Mass Silicon Infusion from
applying the wrong buff.
Fixed Nameless Forest's zone difficulty
floor.
dev note: chaperoning my elderly mom to
england tomorrow for 1 week. (not bringing
laptop) next update will be chapter 8,
which will be sometime next month.
