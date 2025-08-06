Changelog

Changed Odyssey’s end credits music to use the correct track.



Changed music track “Impermanent Waves” to be a non-combat song on the planet and in-orbit.



Quest shuttles no longer attempt to land on water, which was causing issues where they would warp into your base and destroy your buildings.



Allowed the trader's guild faction to generate more variety in their ideoligion.



Pawns now move more rapidly when pathing to water in order to go swimming.



Archean trees no longer terraform ice.



Dormant mechs no longer block pawn paths.



Gravship facilities on invalid substructure are no longer considered connected.



The game will now attempt to clean up invalid scenario parts when loading a save.



Improve translatability of orbital trader names.



Updated the French language worker.

Fixes

Fix: Royalty shuttles were able to land on unsuitable terrain, potentially losing their contents.



Fix: Psychic drones/soothes not affecting space maps.



Fix: Sounds in mods failing to load on Linux if there's a space in the file path.



Fix: Inability to search for items on corpses.



Fix: Certain wardening workgivers (take to bed, execute, interrogate, etc.) couldn't be prioritized when the prisoner/slave was already reserved.



Fix: "Can't accept this quest in orbit" preventing accepting joiner from ideology ritual done on planet surface, if there is an orbit map.



Fix: Vacuum resistance stat not being cached, causing significant performance issues with lots of blueprints on the map.



Fix: Gravship wreckage quest not being allowed to generate after archonexus if using gravship scenario.



Fix: Error when launching with mech cluster building on ship.



Fix: Torrential rain flooding through bridges.



Fix: Vacuum overlay not updating after gravship takeoff.



Fix: Scribe_References unable to save reference to the World, breaks incident queue for incidents targeting world.



Fix: Incorrect lerping in HitFactorFromShooter.



Fix: GraphicData copy method doesn't copy cornerOverlayPath, throwing an error if used for a building which can be player-constructed.



Fix: Orbital scanner north and south sprites swapped.



Fix: White fringing on unique weapons.



Fix: RangedWeapon_WarmupMultiplier stat not actually being applied.



Fix: Pawns that are immune to rot stink still get the moodlet for exposure to it.



Fix: Confusing letter for left-behind world pawn giving birth.



Fix: "Meme shipborn is not allowed" when trying to load a saved ideology into the traders guild faction's ideoligion.



Fix: Rottables rot in settlement trade inventory.



Fix: Pawns are deleted if dryads are taken on gravship without their gauranlen tree.



Fix: Several apparel packs (cerebrex node, turret packs, etc.) were not allowed to be taken during the archonexus restart.

Hi everyone, we just released a small update for RimWorld.Have you reached Odyssey’s ending? There’s now a new epic song that plays! We also fixed an issue where quest shuttles attempted to land on water, which caused them to teleport into your buildings.This update should be compatible with all savegames and mods.If you need to report a bug, or you’re having a problem while playing, please join us on theBye for now,- Tia