• Fixed an issue that prevented the Inventory Window from displaying items
• Fixed a bug where altering Shifts D, E, or F would incorrectly update Shift C
• Added a warning when attempting to place items on locked shelves that don’t match the specified item type
• Stockers will now respect locked shelf assignments after loading a saved game
• Fixed an issue that caused tasks to stop populating after loading a saved game
• Added a progress counter to the "Stay in Store for 24 Hours" task
Hotfix v0.9.2.3 - Scheduling, Inventory Manager, and various other fixes!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update