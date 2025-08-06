• Fixed an issue that prevented the Inventory Window from displaying items

• Fixed a bug where altering Shifts D, E, or F would incorrectly update Shift C

• Added a warning when attempting to place items on locked shelves that don’t match the specified item type

• Stockers will now respect locked shelf assignments after loading a saved game

• Fixed an issue that caused tasks to stop populating after loading a saved game

• Added a progress counter to the "Stay in Store for 24 Hours" task