More than a hundred gifts for every Sphere player! The bravest, wisest and noblest warriors of the Sphere are invited to participate in the new season!🔹What is this season?🔹In essence, this is a set of tasks for participation in which progress points are given. As you accumulate progress points, you will receive sets of useful, and sometimes even unique rewards!🔹Tell us more about the prizes!🔹☀️Title "Prince of the Sands" - increases movement speed by 2.5%, health regeneration in battle by 5%.☀️Infusion of the Mystery of Life - increases endurance by 20%, regeneration by 40% for 24 hours.☀️Loot Collector Duat - increases the amount of gold and the chance to get loot from monsters by 25%. Moves 60% faster than usual, lasts 30 days.☀️Groom's Token - used to improve the riding pet at grooms.☀️Hemsaru Stars - decorative effect for 60 minutes. Item cooldown is 60 minutes.☀️Hek-Urun Pet. Its properties are below.◻️ Magic◻️ Speed◻️ Level 10 - Exceptional Agility (Increases the owner's Agility by 1.6%) OR Exceptional Wisdom (Increases the owner's Wisdom by 1.6%)◻️ Level 20 - Light Step (Increases the owner's movement speed by 12%)OR Tireless (Increases the speed of movement, attack, and casting abilities by 6%.)◻️ Level 30 - Exceptional Agility (Increases the owner's Agility by 1.6%) OR Exceptional Wisdom (Increases the owner's Wisdom by 1.6%)◻️ Level 40 - Great Flame of the Warrior (Increases the owner's movement and attack speed by 7.5%) OR Great Flame of the Wizard (Increases the owner's movement and casting abilities by 7.5%)◻️ Level 50 - Exceptional Agility (Increases the owner's Agility by 1.6%) OR Exceptional Wisdom (Increases the owner's Wisdom by 1.6%)◻️ Level 60 - Resurrection (After receiving fatal damage, the owner restores 40% of their maximum health. Cannot occur more than once every 200 seconds.) OR Golden Shield (Puts a shield on the owner equal to 30% of their maximum health. The shield absorbs 70% of any damage and returns 35% of the damage to the attacker. The shield lasts for 65 seconds and is refreshed after 65 seconds.)In addition to all this, you can get feed, preservation crystals, the Refiner's Hammer, essences, ghost coins, spices and much, much more. The full set of rewards is available for those who purchase the expanded pass.You can purchase the Hemsaru Face headgear and the Sarih Wings back attachment from Battle Pass vendors using Ghost Coins.🔹I'm in! How do I join?🔹When you first log in after the Battle Season starts, each of your characters will see an invitation window.Click the "Start Season" button to join. After that, you can open the season window by clicking on the icon next to the minimap.🔹What do you need to do?🔹Open the season window. In it, you will see a list of tasks. Tasks are divided into those that you can complete once per season and daily ones. One-time tasks are chains (complete the current task to start the next one). However, each group of tasks is available at the same time - as you complete simple tasks, new, more difficult ones will open up for you.🔹I want more rewards and tasks!🔹Easy! To have access to more missions and get more rewards for progress points, you can purchase an extended pass. In addition to these benefits, the pass will also allow you to gain combat experience (progress points) faster. An extended pass is purchased once for the entire season and is valid for your entire account. You can become the owner of an extended pass and collect the rewards due to you at any time during the season.🔹Can I get the rewards right now?🔹If the romance of completing tasks every day gets boring for you, then of course! To speed up the passage of the season and instantly gain access to rewards, you can purchase levels (a fixed number of progress points).🔹How long is the season?🔹The season lasts 28 days and contains 100 levels of progress.Get maximum gifts!We wish you good luck in the new season!