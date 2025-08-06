overall changes:
-Added skeletons to magic woods
-Added a buy sound when purchasing items
Quest changes:
- The introduction quest now rewards 300 gold.
- The thief quest now rewards 1000 gold.
- Dragon Quest now rewards 1500 gold.
Item Changes:
- The bunny ring and some other starter items have changed level requirements.
-Increased gold diamonds to 750 gold
-Reduced Galwyn's gambling prices
-Dropped potions now have a VFX shine effect added.
-Added a unique item I forgot to add
-Added low-level rare items: 2 maces / 2 tunics / 2 wizard hats
Patch v1.02
