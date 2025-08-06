 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19491195 Edited 6 August 2025 – 00:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
overall changes:

-Added skeletons to magic woods

-Added a buy sound when purchasing items

Quest changes:

- The introduction quest now rewards 300 gold.

- The thief quest now rewards 1000 gold.

- Dragon Quest now rewards 1500 gold.

Item Changes:

- The bunny ring and some other starter items have changed level requirements.

-Increased gold diamonds to 750 gold

-Reduced Galwyn's gambling prices

-Dropped potions now have a VFX shine effect added.

-Added a unique item I forgot to add

-Added low-level rare items: 2 maces / 2 tunics / 2 wizard hats

Changed files in this update

Depot 3644211
  • Loading history…
