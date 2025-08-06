overall changes:



-Added skeletons to magic woods



-Added a buy sound when purchasing items



Quest changes:



- The introduction quest now rewards 300 gold.



- The thief quest now rewards 1000 gold.



- Dragon Quest now rewards 1500 gold.



Item Changes:



- The bunny ring and some other starter items have changed level requirements.



-Increased gold diamonds to 750 gold



-Reduced Galwyn's gambling prices



-Dropped potions now have a VFX shine effect added.



-Added a unique item I forgot to add



-Added low-level rare items: 2 maces / 2 tunics / 2 wizard hats



