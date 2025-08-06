 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19491192
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed cases of ships capsizing while maneuvering
• Fixed cases of physics instability on SAH-46 Chicane turret when rearming
• Added server authentication for bullet damage values
• Escalation mission: Fixed PALA Shard sinking on spawn, fixed factories missing from victory conditions
• Added community event field to multiplayer menu (for Nuclear Option Competitive Smackdown)

Changed files in this update

