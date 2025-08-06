• Fixed cases of ships capsizing while maneuvering
• Fixed cases of physics instability on SAH-46 Chicane turret when rearming
• Added server authentication for bullet damage values
• Escalation mission: Fixed PALA Shard sinking on spawn, fixed factories missing from victory conditions
• Added community event field to multiplayer menu (for Nuclear Option Competitive Smackdown)
Patch 0.30.95
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update