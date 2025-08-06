 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19491083 Edited 6 August 2025 – 00:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After few weeks from ChessBlaze 1.2 update, few bugs were discovered. This update should fix them all!

Fixed bug when grabbing the piece could be reset mid-grab if certain conditions were made.

Fixed few small visual bugs related to PowerTiles

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3202481
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3202482
  • Loading history…
