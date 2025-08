Items

Reduced the defense stat of most shields, and changed their durabilities.



Increased damage on the Copper Sword and Tin Arrow.



Bug fixes

Fixed bug where breaking a furnace, stove, or other machine doesn't drop all their items.



Fixed bug where sorting the inventory makes certain items disappear.



This build is v 0.2 in progress with the in-progress features and hidden content disabled, and there may be more changes than listed.