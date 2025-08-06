Additions
- Added difficulty icons to Zoe Vol 2
- Added toy mode toggle in level editor
- Added a button for creating audio bank nodes in level editor
Fixes
- Fixed tooltip for level editor record mode
- Fixed Zoe Volume 2 Game Over Graphic Missing
- Fixed Vol 2 theater scenes not unlocking
- Fixed toy toggle in level editor affecting main game
- Fix modifier menu not working in mod levels
- Fixed scene viewer spoofing levels in base game
Changes
- Better hotkey instructions
- FINALLY FIXED THE STUPID FUCKING UNLOCK BUG
