 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19490979 Edited 6 August 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to everyone who helped me get the day one bugs out! let me know if you find any more :D

Additions
  • Added difficulty icons to Zoe Vol 2
  • Added toy mode toggle in level editor
  • Added a button for creating audio bank nodes in level editor


Fixes
  • Fixed tooltip for level editor record mode
  • Fixed Zoe Volume 2 Game Over Graphic Missing
  • Fixed Vol 2 theater scenes not unlocking
  • Fixed toy toggle in level editor affecting main game
  • Fix modifier menu not working in mod levels
  • Fixed scene viewer spoofing levels in base game


Changes
  • Better hotkey instructions
  • FINALLY FIXED THE STUPID FUCKING UNLOCK BUG




Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1813432
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1813433
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1813434
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link