Added difficulty icons to Zoe Vol 2



Added toy mode toggle in level editor



Added a button for creating audio bank nodes in level editor



Fixed tooltip for level editor record mode



Fixed Zoe Volume 2 Game Over Graphic Missing



Fixed Vol 2 theater scenes not unlocking



Fixed toy toggle in level editor affecting main game



Fix modifier menu not working in mod levels



Fixed scene viewer spoofing levels in base game



Better hotkey instructions



FINALLY FIXED THE STUPID FUCKING UNLOCK BUG



Thanks to everyone who helped me get the day one bugs out! let me know if you find any more :D