6 August 2025 Build 19490954 Edited 6 August 2025 – 04:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added server browser for public P2P sessions
  • Added smoothing to Lightphobe third-person camera
  • Added hotkey (M) for toggling mouse input smoothing while spectating (rotation smoothing)
  • FOV can now be adjusted using the mousewheel while spectating
  • Fixed lobby player list UI overflowing
  • Added a new debug command

