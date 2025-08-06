- Added server browser for public P2P sessions
- Added smoothing to Lightphobe third-person camera
- Added hotkey (M) for toggling mouse input smoothing while spectating (rotation smoothing)
- FOV can now be adjusted using the mousewheel while spectating
- Fixed lobby player list UI overflowing
- Added a new debug command
v0.24.5 Patch
