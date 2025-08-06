Small patch focusing on QOL and several bugs:
-Prevents AI from naturally navigating to Elevator rooms to prevent camping
-Made water drain from ship while docked
-Reduced frequency of BRKN enemy multi-killing
-Fixed a bug with jumping not working in elevators
-Decreased Dog damage by 75%
-Added indication from SAINT when going too high
-Fixed fuel loss indicator desync
-Added feedback sections to main menu and pause screen
Version 1 Patch 2
