Small patch focusing on QOL and several bugs:

-Prevents AI from naturally navigating to Elevator rooms to prevent camping

-Made water drain from ship while docked

-Reduced frequency of BRKN enemy multi-killing

-Fixed a bug with jumping not working in elevators

-Decreased Dog damage by 75%

-Added indication from SAINT when going too high

-Fixed fuel loss indicator desync

-Added feedback sections to main menu and pause screen