6 August 2025 Build 19490910 Edited 6 August 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small patch focusing on QOL and several bugs:
-Prevents AI from naturally navigating to Elevator rooms to prevent camping
-Made water drain from ship while docked
-Reduced frequency of BRKN enemy multi-killing
-Fixed a bug with jumping not working in elevators
-Decreased Dog damage by 75%
-Added indication from SAINT when going too high
-Fixed fuel loss indicator desync
-Added feedback sections to main menu and pause screen

