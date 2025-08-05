 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19490888 Edited 6 August 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Servers will be down momentarily

- T-Lock direct damage reduction from **75** > **85**% (does not affect the explosive damage).
- Typhon pellet spread multiplier from **2.5** > **3** (a little too effective at range right now).
- Double-Tap no longer has access to high capacity (similar to Icarus/Helix, it wasn't originally intended to have access).
- Nexus slight change up (been on the cards for a while now, to give it more identity and prevent automatic trigger being a no brainer pick) :
  • No longer has access to automatic trigger mod.
  • Gains built in hybrid fire mode, semi-auto with high damage while aiming (both stances), automatic with lower damage while hip firing.
  • Hipfire spread from **3.5** > **3**.
  • Tooltip currently wont reflect the hybrid stats.

- Omen capacity from **20** > **18** (**22** with high capacity).
- Frag mag now works in both aim stances.

Changed files in this update

