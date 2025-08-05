No longer has access to automatic trigger mod.



Gains built in hybrid fire mode, semi-auto with high damage while aiming (both stances), automatic with lower damage while hip firing.



Hipfire spread from **3.5** > **3**.



Tooltip currently wont reflect the hybrid stats.



Servers will be down momentarily- T-Lock direct damage reduction from **75** > **85**% (does not affect the explosive damage).- Typhon pellet spread multiplier from **2.5** > **3** (a little too effective at range right now).- Double-Tap no longer has access to high capacity (similar to Icarus/Helix, it wasn't originally intended to have access).- Nexus slight change up (been on the cards for a while now, to give it more identity and prevent automatic trigger being a no brainer pick) :- Omen capacity from **20** > **18** (**22** with high capacity).- Frag mag now works in both aim stances.