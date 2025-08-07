Artillery Overhaul:

Diving into Details:

Barrage Changes:

Fire support Changes:

Re-Thinking Artillery Close Combat:

Revising Artillery Cost:

New Self-Propelled Artillery Bonuses:

Revised Artillery Skirmish Modifiers:

OB Additions and Updates:

Germany:

9th Army, (July, 1942):

Basic Composition:

Army Totals: # Inde. Units # Armies 1 Arty Bns 12 Corps 6 Flak Bns 10 Pz. Divs* 4 Cbt Eng Bns 4 Mot. Divs 2 Constr. Bn 9.33 Inf Divs 16 TD/AG Bns 2.66 Cav Brgs 1 Sec Bns 4

Standard Germany 1942:

Added 26th and 134th Infanterie Divisions.



Added 2nd SS-Infanterie-Brigade (mot.), a truck/bicrcle mounted fire-brigade composed primarily of foreign volunteer units.



Added 52nd Werfer Regiment, equipped with 3 battalions of 15cm Nebelwerfer 41s.



Added the 66th Panzer Abteilung (zbV), a special-purpose tank battalion formed for the cancelled invasion of Malta. The battalion boasts a mixture of exotic tanks, including Soviet KV-1s, Pz. II Js, and Pz. I Fs.



Added missing SP-AA or Bicycle platoons to the 93rd, 110th, and 394th Schuzten Regiments.



Added missing 4th (anti-aircraft) battalion to the artillery regiments of the 3rd, 29th, and 60th Motorized divisions.



Split the 61st, 543rd, Totenkopf, and Wiking, Panzerjager Abteilungen from their divisional HQs and enabled them to be broken down by battery.



Reorganized I and II/SS-Westland, and SS Kradschutzen Abteilung Totenkopf into overstrength variants used during summer 1942 offensives.



Reorganized the Totenkopf Division to its July, 1942 organization. Changes include the addition of the battalion-strength SS-Freikorps Danmark, and the consolidation of SS Kradschutzen Regiment Thule into a single, over-strength Kradschutzen Abteilung.



Converted II/3 Schutzen Regiment to trucks, instead of halftracks, in keeping with June 1942 organization.



Converted 1 battery (4 guns) of flak guns in 66th Schutzen Regiment from self-propelled to towed guns (13th Panzer Division).



Removed SPW companies from Totenkopf and Wiking Pz. Pio battalions. As neither division had armored engineer companies authorized in their June 1942 organizations.



Removed battalions from infantry regiments that had historically been dissolved by the end of July 1942.



Reduced artillery batteries to 3-gun per battery organization in the 1st Panzer Division and 36th (Mot) Infanterie Division, in keeping with their authorized June 1942 organizations.



Removed SP-AA companies from Schutzen Regiments of the 36. Infanterie Division (Mot.), in keeping with the Division's June authorized strength.



Other Nations:

Upgraded 7.2” Mk. IVs to Mk. Vis where appropriate in the standard British OBs.



Upgraded 4.5” Guns from Mk. Is to Mk. IIs where appropriate in the standard British OBs.



5th and 69th Medium Regiment swapped to their September 1943 (Salerno) OBs, purely armed with 5.5” Guns in the standard UK 1943 OB, and the Allied 5th Army OB.



240/51st Medium Regiment swapped to its May 1943 organization, purely equipped with 4.5” Mk. IIs instead of 5.5” guns in the standard UK 1943 OB.



All variants of 3.7" Heavy AA Gun can now use HE rounds in AT combat. They are not very effective, but it can be useful in emergencies.



Replaced 75/18 M34s with 75/18 M35s in relevant units (i.e., most non Alpine or “mountain” type artillery regiments of infantry divisions.



Added self-propelled (truck mounted) 65/13 M13s and 102/35 M14s to relevant units in the Operation Crusade and Gazala Line OBs/historical scenarios.



Replaced 90mm Gun M2s with 90mm Gun M1A1s in semi-mobile US anti-aircraft regiments in US Standard 1943 OB.



Issued AP rounds to all Soviet 85mm M1939 52-K anti-aircraft guns in 1943 and beyond.



Improved Battlegroup Name Generation:

Other Improvements/Bug Fixes:

Improved AI air recon mission placement logic to improve frontline coverage and better align air recon locations with the AI’s planned maneuvers.



Added a facilities overlay graphic to denote ports.



The landing radius, and number of selectable beaches can now be edited on a per-landing-marker basis in the editor.



Added code support in scenario config to set a cut-off date, after which a player can no longer purchase new landing markers or load points.



Fixed a draw-level error that could cause the active movement line of a selected unit to draw under the movement lines of other units sharing the same higher command.



Fixed a memory leak that could occur when planning port landing orders.



Ever Onwards:

Update 1.0.8.7 has arrived! And it with it comes: a grand artillery overhaul, the German 9th Army (July 1942) OB, updates to the standard Germany 1942 OB, a brand new battlegroup naming system, and much more!The artillery overhaul is the crown jewel of Update 1.0.8.7, and its reach is felt across the entire game. The TL:DR is we reduced the effectiveness of fire support, increased long-range guns costs, increased artillery close combat, and added a ton of fine detail and variation to artillery in general.Fire Support in CAOS has long been overtuned for the technology of World War 2. Moreover, long-range guns are too cheap considering their exceptional capabilities. Artillery in World War 2 was powerful, but on-call fire support missions in particular were degraded by the comms and command technologies of the time, in addition to the general inaccuracy of many (but not all) weapons of the war. The mobility of combat meant that outside of static engagements, fire support typically excelled as a tool of suppression, harassment, and denial, not pin-point destruction. Fire support remains dangerous, but the new artillery system provides better incentives to divert heavy guns to barrage and rewards taking the risk of placing your guns in harm’s way.Our new artillery formulas greatly improve realism by better modeling accuracy, carriage weight and type, variable rates of fire in different combat situations, and better handling of rockets. We have also fundamentally changed how we conceptualize artillery close combat values. Now let’s see the results across the entire game!*Summary exclusively includes towed artillery, except for self-propelled rockets.Barrage is relatively unchanged, fire support is down across the board, and artillery close combat is up – especially in defense. As with all statistics, there are devils hiding in these details, so let’s dive into each section, and other changes in the overhaul.Barrage is less affected by the overhaul than other artillery roles, but there are some notable gameplay and stylistic changes. On the gameplay front, barrage values of divisional-level heavy howitzers (mostly 122 and 155s) have risen substantially. In the past we reduced divisional level howitzer barrage to incentivize the use of these weapons in the support role, but we now believe that choice was unnecessarily restrictive. On the stylistic front we have eliminated the ‘raw’ artillery value previously displayed on weapon cards and replaced it with the final artillery value used everywhere else in the game.Our previous fire support calculation suffered from three limitations: 1) It did not consider the impact of command/comms delays on final fire support value. 2) Accuracy was underweighted. 3) Some weapons were firing too fast in support missions. Of these issues, delays in fire are the most impactful. Historical specifics varied based on doctrine, battlefield conditions, recon/observers, etc., but fire support requests beyond tactical radio range often required multiple hops or authorizations to reach firing batteries. Each hop added further delay, increasing the chance that the fire arrived too late to be of use. Regarding accuracy, we have also increased the influence of weapon accuracy on fire support. However, this change is tempered by the fact that fire support does not need to score direct hits to be valuable; suppressing fire is still useful. Finally, we also reduced the fire support rates of fire of some weapons (mostly lighter guns) that were technically achievable, but were historically often avoided outside of emergencies due to barrel wear and ammunition consumption.We previously conceptualized artillery close combat as fire over open sights, wherein slow reload speeds, rapid crew fatigue, and unwieldy size, sharply limit the utility of heavy guns. The new artillery close combat calculation considers both a weapon’s open-sights performance, and its capability as an indirect support weapon within tactical radio range. As a result of these changes, artillery close combat values have increased substantially. You are now free to deploy say, Soviet 203mm B-4s, as tactical sledgehammers, as was historically done in the final months of the War. But in doing so, you place expensive and potentially irreplaceable assets in mortal danger. Whether this is a wise choice is up to you as a commander, we’re simply giving you the option.Changes to carriage close combat modifiers dramatically reshape the employment of many weapons, including mountain guns, recoiless weapons, and AA guns. As exemplified above, the new formula fully reflects the advantages of dual-purpose and mobile carriage designs. American 90mm M1A1s, British 3.7” HAAs, and most heavy flak cannons, are severely penalized in close combat, especially on the offensive, while more mobile 88mm Flak 36s are substantially stronger. Less mobile weapons like the 90mm M1A1 are still effective in fire support, but they should generally avoid close combat.On the Close Combat front, we have also removed a series of negative modifiers affecting long-barreled heavy guns in close combat, excepting cases where weapons (usually siege guns) have substantial minimum range dead zones. This accounts for the seemingly incredible “increase” in 150mm gun combat value compared to similar bore howitzers on the chart above.Artillery cost now scales proportionally to range. This cost increase is not perfectly linear, as the increased range cost factor scales to the weapon’s capabilities. The table above provides a loose overview, and we will prepare a more comprehensive table for the final update notes. In general, Super heavy guns have experienced a steep price increase, but more mundane corps and field guns are far less impacted. This cost rebalancing makes heavy guns incredibly valuable, as they historically were, while avoiding excessive price inflation for the majority of weapons that have 1 or 2-hex range.Self-propelled artillery (both gun and rocket) now gain a +10 to 15% base bonus on all fire support and barrage fire missions. These bonuses compliment the enhanced close combat capabilities and counter-battery resistance modifiers that they already possessed.As an example, the towed 105mm M2A1 and self-propelled M7 Priest share the same howitzer, but the inherent mobility advantages of the M7 increase its barrage and fire support values.Artillery skirmish modifiers have been updated to better account for carriage weight and type. In general, virtually all towed guns suffer in skirmish combat, but those with more modern carriage designs and lighter total weights are penalized less.Historical OB: Elastic Defense*The 2nd Panzer Division is dispersed throughout the composite Gruppe Esebeck corps.Update 1.0.8.7 heralds the arrival of German 9th Army, in its organization at the start of Operation Seydlitz in July 1942! 9th Army was heavily engaged in the gristle mill of the Rzhev Salient throughout much of 1942, and it shows. The army is battle hardened anddepleted. Welcome to a world where Panzer Divisions still have plenty of Panzer 38(t)s, corps-level guns are parsed out at the battery level to keep the front supported, and full-strength infantry battalions are as rare as unicorns. This is an OB for experienced German players who are looking for a challenge.Germany's standard 1942 OB has received a number of updates and additions. Like most of our German OBs, Germany 1942 was already robust, so most of the changes focus on adding interesting units that serve niche rolls, reflect organizational oddities in service during the summer offensives, or correct minor errors.The old system that named battlegroups boring things like BG2/105IR is out, and a new (and moddable), system that uses premade name lists is in! Whenever you form a battlegroup, a name is drawn from the appropriate national battlegroup name list. Adding or editing names is incredibly easy, just open the adhoc_names text file in the dynamic_obs folder in notepad or similar, find the nation you want to add names to, and start adding to your heart’s content.With the grand artillery overhaul wrapped up our next objective will be a series of smaller AI updates on the road to our next main content update. We have a number of AI improvements we want to tackle, ranging from its cavalier deployment of supply depots to its sometimes fickle attitude towards destroying encircled units. Instead of waiting to release these AI improvements as 1 large patch, we'll deploy them in smaller waves.