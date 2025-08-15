2.0.3a - RELEASED 15 AUGUST 2025

IMPROVEMENTS:

* When Ironwolf or Elder Wolf dies, the game now does not delete the wolf and save files until player has clicked one of the buttons on the Death/Choose Heir panel.

* Adjusted odds of many wolf coats to try to smooth out how often each coat appears on pups or NPC wolves.

* File Sync: Added confirmation dialog when player clicks Push Files or Pull Files (based on theory that perhaps some cases of deleted or older save files is because player tabbed to another program and key inputs in that program were captured by game as well, which should not happen but sometimes does for mysterious reasons).

* Reduced the sharpness of anti-aliasing somewhat.

* Improved measures of wolf naming when no more numbers available for current year.

* Some revisions to text storage, in preparation for localization. This should have no visible effects, but bugs are possible, so please report any issues.

* Improved logic for generating rival wolves when the player moves maps repeatedly within a game year, so as not to use up all the unique names for that year.

* Lost River: More variation in feral dog group composition.

* Lost River cattle ranch: Increased the number of traps set (when traps are being set).

* Adjusted spawning logic when player is a dispersal to increase the variety of rival pack members that player encounters.

* Made pronghorn family herds somewhat more common in winter season.

* Unlockable Coats: Added debug code to help investigate cases where coats are not unlocked as expected.

* Added non-pausing corner notification when player-wolf or mate becomes pregnant in mid-winter.

* Force clouds to Flat on MacOS computers with AMD Radeon Pro 5500M (which apparently has a graphics glitch which causes black or green screens with 3D clouds).

BUGS FIXED:

* Family Tree: When the FT shows the previous player-wolf and mate as the parents of the current player-wolf, the mate's age is sometimes incorrect. (Fixed going forward, not fixed in existing Family Trees.)

* NPC wolves can get duplicate numbers assigned (possibly fixed).

* Natal pack references between player-pack and player-pack dispersals get lost after moving maps.

* Rival wolves can get excessive damage applied when balancing, causing them to instantly die after spawning.

* Player pups not raised by player (those who suffered Unknown Fate) are not bold in Known Wolves panel when they reappear.

* Sometimes, somehow, the player's main group stays at an abandoned home (possibly the home was switched very quickly), which causes pups to head for the abandoned den and they can't be talked out of it.

* In certain circumstances, player cannot target a rival Young Hunter pup.

* Lost River: One mutt dog has bluish tint on head.

* Minor grass issues.