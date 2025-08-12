This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v2.0.3a - PUBLIC BETA

NOTE: Game saves ARE backward compatible with v2.0.3, so if you switch back to that version, you can continue playing any saves made in this beta. Multiplayer games are also backward-compatible with the last patch, so you can play with those who have that version. See instructions at bottom for instructions for switching to public beta branch.

As always, it's prudent to make a backup of your User Files before switching to the beta, just to be safe. They are here:

Windows: Documents/My Games/Wolf Quest Anniversary/User Files/

Mac: \[YourUserDirectory]/Wolf Quest Anniversary/User Files/

BETA 1

IMPROVEMENTS:

* When Ironwolf or Elder Wolf dies, the game now does not delete the wolf and save files until player has clicked one of the buttons on the Death/Choose Heir panel.

* Adjusted odds of many wolf coats to try to smooth out how often each coat appears on pups or NPC wolves.

* File Sync: Added confirmation dialog when player clicks Push Files or Pull Files (based on theory that perhaps some cases of deleted or older save files is because player tabbed to another program and key inputs in that program were captured by game as well, which should not happen but sometimes does for mysterious reasons).

* Reduced the sharpness of anti-aliasing somewhat.

* Improved measures of wolf naming when no more numbers available for current year.

* Some revisions to text storage, in preparation for localization. This should have no visible effects, but bugs are possible, so please report any issues.

* Improved logic for generating rival wolves when the player moves maps repeatedly within a game year, so as not to use up all the unique names for that year.

* Lost River: More variation in feral dog group composition.

* Lost River cattle ranch: Increased the number of traps set (when traps are being set).

BUGS FIXED:

* NPC wolves can get duplicate numbers assigned (possibly fixed).

* Natal pack references between player-pack and player-pack dispersals get lost after moving maps.

* Rival wolves can get excessive damage applied when balancing, causing them to instantly die after spawning.

* Player pups not raised by player (those who suffered Unknown Fate) are not bold in Known Wolves panel when they reappear.

* Sometimes, somehow, the player's main group stays at an abandoned home (possibly the home was switched very quickly), which causes pups to head for the abandoned den and they can't be talked out of it.

* In certain circumstances, player cannot target a rival Young Hunter pup.

_____________________

TO GET THE BETA BUILD

1) In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties. 2) Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.