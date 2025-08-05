Added
Making cuisine (unlocked on the island)
Added storage management for small animals and interactive features
Optimizations
Adjusted global numerical curves
Performance improvements
Enhanced tutorials
Added display for map unlock levels
Adjusted the number of fruits required to unlock animals
Fish tanks now increase the selling price of items
Manure now reduces planting time
Removed fish selling
Simplified fishing rods
Fixes
Fixed issue where right-click drag-and-drop did not work
Fixed the problem that the fruit cannot be selected from other maps
