Major 5 August 2025 Build 19490792 Edited 5 August 2025 – 23:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • Making cuisine (unlocked on the island)

  • Added storage management for small animals and interactive features

Optimizations

  • Adjusted global numerical curves

  • Performance improvements

  • Enhanced tutorials

  • Added display for map unlock levels

  • Adjusted the number of fruits required to unlock animals

  • Fish tanks now increase the selling price of items

  • Manure now reduces planting time

  • Removed fish selling

  • Simplified fishing rods

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where right-click drag-and-drop did not work

  • Fixed the problem that the fruit cannot be selected from other maps

Changed files in this update

