5 August 2025 Build 19490759 Edited 6 August 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here and welcome to another Droplet: States of Matter update! Patch EA1.53.3 is now available! This update contains a ton of general fixes plus some readjustments to the time trial times to reflect recent physics changes.

I'm planning to do a bit more testing on different types of hardware to ensure it's as smooth as I can get it. Stay tuned a little while longer!

That's all for now and thank for following the development of Droplet: States of Matter!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

  • Made the switches at the end of Particle Accelerator bigger so that they’re easier to see on smaller screens.

  • Adjusted default settings when playing on Steam Deck. Camera is more sensitive and framerate is capped at 60 FPS. (Dev note: If you ever launched the game on Steam Deck prior to this update, it is recommended to reset the options to the defaults.)

  • Fixed some camera issues that might occur when entering the Brimstone Temple portal.

  • Minor object repositionings in various levels.

  • Updated collision on crystals.

  • Player position is now reset at the start of the Salty Peter boss fight.

  • Added some extra checks to make sure you don’t get damaged while mercy invincibility is active.

  • Updated some enemy collision throughout the game.

  • Added a visual cue for one of the more obscure puzzles in Krypton Estate.

  • Readjusted all Kray times to account for recent physics changes.

Graphics

  • Updates despawning animation of a few projectiles.

  • Lowered the time for the health satiated animation to play.

  • Death animation is now shown even while in first person mode.

  • New animations for warping to and from the galaxy map.

  • Fixed some geometry issues on a few models.

  • Updated animations for portal information panels.

  • Special effect added for getting electrocuted.

  • New animations for trolls.

Audio

  • New spaceship braking sound effect.

  • Sound for audience cheering during Galactic Science Festival is now global.

  • Made some enemy audio into spatial sounds.

Text

  • Realigned various text boxes to avoid overlapping other UI elements.

  • Notification for insufficient fuel now has a background for better visibility.

  • The notification for discovering an uncharted area has been relocated.

UI

  • Updated logic for determining when to show the HUD.

Changed files in this update

