Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here and welcome to another Droplet: States of Matter update! Patch EA1.53.3 is now available! This update contains a ton of general fixes plus some readjustments to the time trial times to reflect recent physics changes.

I'm planning to do a bit more testing on different types of hardware to ensure it's as smooth as I can get it. Stay tuned a little while longer!

That's all for now and thank for following the development of Droplet: States of Matter!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Made the switches at the end of Particle Accelerator bigger so that they’re easier to see on smaller screens.

Adjusted default settings when playing on Steam Deck. Camera is more sensitive and framerate is capped at 60 FPS. (Dev note: If you ever launched the game on Steam Deck prior to this update, it is recommended to reset the options to the defaults.)

Fixed some camera issues that might occur when entering the Brimstone Temple portal.

Minor object repositionings in various levels.

Updated collision on crystals.

Player position is now reset at the start of the Salty Peter boss fight.

Added some extra checks to make sure you don’t get damaged while mercy invincibility is active.

Updated some enemy collision throughout the game.

Added a visual cue for one of the more obscure puzzles in Krypton Estate.

Readjusted all Kray times to account for recent physics changes.

Graphics

Updates despawning animation of a few projectiles.

Lowered the time for the health satiated animation to play.

Death animation is now shown even while in first person mode.

New animations for warping to and from the galaxy map.

Fixed some geometry issues on a few models.

Updated animations for portal information panels.

Special effect added for getting electrocuted.

New animations for trolls.

Audio

New spaceship braking sound effect.

Sound for audience cheering during Galactic Science Festival is now global.

Made some enemy audio into spatial sounds.

Text

Realigned various text boxes to avoid overlapping other UI elements.

Notification for insufficient fuel now has a background for better visibility.

The notification for discovering an uncharted area has been relocated.

UI