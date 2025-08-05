 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19490715 Edited 5 August 2025 – 23:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug where changing camera control settings in the Options menu would inadvertently reset Quality, Field of View, and motion blur to 0.

Changed files in this update

