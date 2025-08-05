 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19490713 Edited 6 August 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

I want to extend my sincere thanks to the Dubhe community for helping me identify an issue.

Today, I would like to announce the implementation of a correction that resolves a bug in the climbing system.

With this correction, the climbing system now functions as intended.

Please keep sending your feedback and suggestions!

Thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3038011
  • Loading history…
