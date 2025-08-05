Hello everyone,
I want to extend my sincere thanks to the Dubhe community for helping me identify an issue.
Today, I would like to announce the implementation of a correction that resolves a bug in the climbing system.
With this correction, the climbing system now functions as intended.
Please keep sending your feedback and suggestions!
Thank you for playing!
[Correction Patch] Climbing Bug Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update