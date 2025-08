Sound the trumpets, Rubber Hose Rampage's wildest level yet, "The Barnyard Battle," has officially been unleashed! Inspired by the classic 1929 black-and-white short, this all-out animal army skirmish pits Mickey Mouse and his scrappy squadron of mice against the thunderous forces of Pete's Cat Army!

The new level is available now as a free update for all Rubber Hose Rampage players. Clear the eighth bonus level and get rewarded with the new Mousetrap weapon!