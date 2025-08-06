 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19490702 Edited 6 August 2025 – 01:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This update is all about smoothing out your gameplay experience and fixing some long-standing bugs. Here’s what’s new and improved:

Input & Control Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where controller input would break keyboard & mouse controls. You can now swap between them without problems.

  • The mouse no longer snaps to the centre of the screen randomly when in use.

Night Mode Overhaul

  • Night mode is actually dark now. It's spooky, it’s tense — just the way it should be. Bring a flashlight… or don’t. 👀

Saving & Loading Improvements

  • Settings now save and load correctly when restarting the game — no more redoing your setup every time!

  • Last map played is remembered and reloads properly when you start the game again.

Gameplay Tweaks

  • Spinning blade traps now scale damage with the player, instead of doing a flat 25 damage. Much more balanced.

  • Resolution scaling has been fixed! Certain resolutions that were previously broken now work, including Steam Deck resolution. (Hint hint.)

Settings Menu Upgrade

  • Added a visual aid for controller mapping in the settings! Now you can clearly see what each button does at a glance.

A Quick Note from Me

I’m working on a content update that will bring new shop options (hint: customization), as well as some fresh map and zombie content.

Also slowly chipping away at something multiplayer-related… but more on that later. 👀

Stay tuned on my socials for sneak peeks and dev updates!

— Filip

Changed files in this update

