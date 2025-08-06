Hey everyone!

This update is all about smoothing out your gameplay experience and fixing some long-standing bugs. Here’s what’s new and improved:

Input & Control Fixes

Fixed an issue where controller input would break keyboard & mouse controls . You can now swap between them without problems.

The mouse no longer snaps to the centre of the screen randomly when in use.

Night Mode Overhaul

Night mode is actually dark now. It's spooky, it’s tense — just the way it should be. Bring a flashlight… or don’t. 👀

Saving & Loading Improvements

Settings now save and load correctly when restarting the game — no more redoing your setup every time!

Last map played is remembered and reloads properly when you start the game again.

Gameplay Tweaks

Spinning blade traps now scale damage with the player , instead of doing a flat 25 damage. Much more balanced.

Resolution scaling has been fixed! Certain resolutions that were previously broken now work, including Steam Deck resolution. (Hint hint.)

Settings Menu Upgrade

Added a visual aid for controller mapping in the settings! Now you can clearly see what each button does at a glance.

A Quick Note from Me

I’m working on a content update that will bring new shop options (hint: customization), as well as some fresh map and zombie content.

Also slowly chipping away at something multiplayer-related… but more on that later. 👀

Stay tuned on my socials for sneak peeks and dev updates!

— Filip